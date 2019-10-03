"I don’t think so," she told Lorraine Kelly when the host asked her if she would consider following in Colman's footsteps. "I think it’s more interesting when you see other portraits and it builds into a more interesting picture than just someone coming back."

She was, however, full of praise for both of the women who have taken on the role in Peter Morgan's drama. "I thought Claire was wonderful, [and] I know Olivia will be fantastic," she said.

Advertisement

Mirren won an Oscar in 2006 for her portrayal of the monarch in The Queen, which was penned by The Crown writer Peter Morgan. But she's got other things on her mind for now. She currently stars in Sky Atlantic's Catherine The Great, as the titular Russian Empress who was the nation's longest ruling female leader, serving between 1762-96.

More like this