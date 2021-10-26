Happy Valley season 3 to begin filming in 2022 – Sarah Lancashire and James Norton return

Sarah Lancashire will be stepping into the sturdy boots of Sergeant Catherine Cawood one last time when Happy Valley begins filming season three next year.

Advertisement

The BBC announced today (26th October) that the third and final series would start filming in 2022, with Lancashire, Siobhan Finneran (who plays Catherine’s sister Clare) and Norton (murderer and sex offender Tommy Lee Royce) returning to the cast.

Season three of Sally Wainwright’s hit BBC drama will comprise of six new episodes, set to mark the final chapter of Happy Valley.

The BAFTA-winning series last aired in 2016, with fans waiting patiently for concrete updates on when to expect the third season.

Now, the BBC have also released a synopsis, teasing what’s to come for Catherine as she wraps up the story of Happy Valley.

“When Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir it sparks a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce,” the synopsis reads. “Her grandson Ryan is now sixteen and still living with Catherine, but he has ideas of his own about what kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father.

“Still battling the seemingly never-ending problem of drugs in the valley and those who supply them, Catherine is on the cusp of retirement.”

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Happy Valley creator and writer Wainwright said she was “delighted” to find herself back in the the world of Catherine and her family and colleagues.

“It’s been wonderful to see the lasting impact this series has had on audiences all over the world,” she continued. “I’m thrilled that Sarah, James and Siobhan are back on board for what I hope will be the best season yet.”

Keeping it short and sweet, Lancashire added: “It’s time to let the dog see the rabbit.”

Norton (McMafia, Grantchester) said: “To take on Tommy one final time is a wonderful and daunting privilege, and something I’ve been looking forward to since we wrapped the last series, 6 years ago. I’m so excited to be working with the insanely talented Sally and Sarah again. Thinking we should all go on one last barge holiday, for old times’ sake.”

Finneran, meanwhile, said: “I’m so thrilled to be returning to Happy Valley as Clare, and delighted to now be able to answer the question: ‘Please tell me there’s going to be another Happy Valley???’ with a resounding ‘Yes there is.'”

Further casting for Happy Valley season three will be revealed in due course. We will keep you updated as soon as we know more.

Advertisement

Happy Valley seasons one and two are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.