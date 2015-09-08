Happy birthday Martin Freeman! Here's John Watson's guide to having a birthday party
To celebrate Martin Freeman's birthday, we thought we'd take some advice on planning a party to remember...
Published: Tuesday, 8 September 2015 at 0:45 pm
Happy birthday Martin Freeman! We're not sure how the star of Sherlock and The Hobbit is planning on marking this special occasion, but we thought it would be worth finding out how Dr John Watson might celebrate.
Advertisement
Watson's already had a stag party to remember thanks to Sherlock Holmes, so sorting out a birthday party should be child's play in comparison. Right?
Many happy returns Martin! How old are you now?
Oh, sorry we asked. OK, first task is to get the look right. Something casual...
But not too casual.
Even if you don't get what you asked for, try to look happy when you open your present.
No cake? No problem! A recipe is just a click away.
Party games always go down well. How about Cluedo?
Um, ok, maybe not. Shooting gallery?
Too deadly. Fine, stick to the classics.
And if all else fails, get the drinks in!
But be warned, you don't want to peak too soon.
Most importantly of all, remember to invite your closest friend...
Oh, and book the next day off work. Just in case.
Don't miss the Women of Sherlock – Amanda Abbington, Louise Brealey and Una Stubbs – speaking at the Radio Times Festival. Book your tickets here...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement