Grantchester’s Tom Brittney teases “shock” romantic storyline for Reverend Will Davenport

Grantchester star Tom Brittney has teased a surprising “will-they-won’t-they” romance for his motorcycle-riding character, Reverend Will Davenport.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of season six, he revealed that Will has been “sexually liberated” since breaking his vow of celibacy at the end of season five (with a nun, no less).

The actor teased that viewers would see a short-lived holiday romance develop in episode one, but that later in the season there’ll be romantic tension with a mysterious character whose identity will “shock” viewers.

Talking about his character’s season arc, Brittney said, “I’m sexually liberated… and the minute I suddenly start to relax at this holiday park, and I maybe think that there’s a girl that I have feelings for, it all comes crashing down in quite a dramatic fashion. And I think that maybe puts me off the idea for a bit. I’m trying to think of what how much I can say about my… romantic storyline.”

He continued, “There is more. It’s quite shocking. There’s a will-they-won’t-they kind of thing, but it’s a bit shocking who that person may be.”

In the recently released Grantchester trailer, we see Will on a group holiday to the fictional Merries holiday camp with DI Geordie Keating (Robson Green) , before we see a glimpse of Will stripping off for a moonlight swim with a female holidaymaker.

In the same interview, Robson Green teased that Grantchester season six would be the “most powerful” instalment of the series so far.

“It is an intense series. It’s incredibly powerful. Probably one of the most powerful we’ve done – in fact, putting it out there, it is the most powerful we’ve done,” he said.

Adapted from the Grantchester Mysteries novels by James Runcie, the series has already been renewed for series seven.

Grantchester will return to ITV on Friday 3rd September. You can order the Grantchester Mysteries books from Amazon.

