Good Girls cancelled by NBC after four seasons

Good Girls‘ life of money laundering is coming to an end, as the show has been cancelled after season four.

US network NBC won’t be renewing the dark comedy drama starring Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman, and the show will now conclude after the network airs its five remaining episodes between now and July.

Deadline reported that Universal Television attempted to shop the show to other networks, including Netflix, where it had been popular, so it could wrap up its story with a final season, but talks fell through.

The fourth season was announced on 15th May 2020, and fans were hoping to see the return of the show sometime next year.

Hendricks responded to the cancellation on Instagram, writing: “Well, we gave it our all. We really did. Thank you to our amazing fans through the years for all your passion and support.”

Mae Whitman added on Instagram Stories: “Feel too sad and confused to look at my phone but just a little look back at some of the best times with my girls. Love my pals on this cast so much and love YOU guys who loved the show. It was such a joy being Annie and I’m forever grateful to you for supporting us. [Ok, I’ll] go cry now, love you.”

Retta posted behind-the-scenes photos of herself and her co-stars having fun to mark the news.

Fans are also disappointed that Netflix hasn’t bought the show and that it won’t be given a proper send off with a final series.

I wanna riot behind Good Girls being cancelled! They could have at least given us a final season😩😭 pic.twitter.com/v3CNCwzbMU — DrinkaEscada👏🏾 (@_TAYdayEVERYday) June 25, 2021

I’m really not ready to lose them 😭 These ladies mean so much to me 💔 #GoodGirls pic.twitter.com/MdGOuhxnsl — D 💫 #SaveGoodGirls (@loveyoumaroons) June 25, 2021

Feeling heartbroken and shocked over #GoodGirls getting cancelled. This HURTS more than anticipated and i just wish it was a prank. Can we please just get one final season?!! #SaveGoodGirls pic.twitter.com/1lTybqfM4h — Heather 🐸👽🌻🌈🦄 (@flowering_rebel) June 25, 2021

Written and executive produced by creator Jenna Ban, the series followed three fed-up suburban mums Beth (Hendricks), Ruby (Retta) and Annie (Whitman) dealing with terrible husbands and financial hardships before inadvertently becoming embroiled in a criminal enterprise.

In the last season, the women were attempting to move on from gang leader Rio’s (supposed) death at Beth’s hands – and the trio began their new criminal enterprise, money printing, but Beth found that both Retta and her younger sister Annie were becoming more reluctant to re-enter the criminal world – and that she became more isolated from them both.

The show also stars Manny Montana as Rio, and Matthew Lillard as Beth’s lousy husband Dean.

Lillard tweeted: So.Very. Sad.

The final few episodes of Good Girls will air between now and July on NBC and Netflix.