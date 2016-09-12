The series picked up nine awards at the 2016 Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday 10th September, taking Game of Thrones to 35 Emmys in total. The West Wing and Hill Street Blue had 26 apiece.

Season six episode nine episode Battle of the Bastards alone took home four awards, for visual effects, editing, sound mixing and makeup.

And there could be more silverware to come: Game of Thrones is up for 23 nominations at this year's main event, the Emmy Awards on 18th September. Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, and Emilia Clarke are all up for supporting actor and actress accolades.

If the series wins three more Emmy awards, it will beat Frasier's current record as the most-awarded scripted show in Emmy history.

However, entertainment show Saturday Night Live is still well out in front in the all-time TV award stakes, with 48 Emmy Awards. But even that could be within Thrones's reach once season seven finally airs.

Last year, Game of Thrones won 12 Emmys in total, more wins in a single year than any other show.