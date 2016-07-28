"Originally, we were gonna have a lot of horses, like seven-horses deep and they were gonna charge the horses,” he told the crowd, adding that they would then... “actually surround the allied troops and crush them with the horses.”

However, the plan soon hit a fundamental snag when it turned out that the horses really weren’t keen on the idea…

"The trouble is, if you run horses at people, they don't like it,” the director explained.

More like this

"The first time they're alright, the second time they're like, 'I don't really wanna run at these people', the third time [the horses think], 'I'm not going'."

"So the decision was, we weren't gonna run horses at people, we were going to run people at people."

So there you have it – the staging of one of the best battle scenes in TV history was largely down to some prima donna horses. And we thought dragons were difficult to train...

Advertisement

Game of Thrones will return next summer