Kit Harington is pretty certain Jon Snow won't be killed off again in Game of Thrones
Are we in for a long reign from the King of the North?
Hate to remind you, but you’ve got to wait until Summer 2017 to see a winter-worn Jon Snow brooding in Game of Thrones. But here’s something that will stop you continuously sobbing “King in the North” until then: Kit Harington could make it to the final season of the show.
During a recent interview with TheWrap, 29-year-old Harington said mortal danger is far from him: “I feel like one of the safest people on Thrones now.”
A strange theory about a character who’s already been stabbed to death by half the night’s watch, you might say. But there is method in his madness: “Maybe I shouldn’t say that. He could die next season, but I felt very safe this season. If I come back to life in episode two, it would be awful storytelling if you kill me in episode four. So I felt a bit cocky this season,” he explained.
So, can Harington see out season seven without another death? You don’t need to be Maestar of the Citadel to conclude bringing a character back from the dead just to kill them again a season later isn’t the smoothest story arc.
In the same Interview, Harington also spoke about Game of Thrones’ greatest confirmed fan theory, R+L=J (that Jon is the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen, not Ned’s bastard. Come on, keep up) and what it means for his character.
“If I say what my theory is, then some people will take it as gospel because I play the character,” Harington said. “And I also find it unhelpful in playing the character to theorise about it, because he doesn’t think too much about it. If he gets to know that truth at some point, which I hope he will, it will be a really fascinating moment to play.”
Looks like if you want to play Jon Snow with conviction you really do have to know nothing.