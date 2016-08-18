A strange theory about a character who’s already been stabbed to death by half the night’s watch, you might say. But there is method in his madness: “Maybe I shouldn’t say that. He could die next season, but I felt very safe this season. If I come back to life in episode two, it would be awful storytelling if you kill me in episode four. So I felt a bit cocky this season,” he explained.

So, can Harington see out season seven without another death? You don’t need to be Maestar of the Citadel to conclude bringing a character back from the dead just to kill them again a season later isn’t the smoothest story arc.

In the same Interview, Harington also spoke about Game of Thrones’ greatest confirmed fan theory, R+L=J (that Jon is the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen, not Ned’s bastard. Come on, keep up) and what it means for his character.

“If I say what my theory is, then some people will take it as gospel because I play the character,” Harington said. “And I also find it unhelpful in playing the character to theorise about it, because he doesn’t think too much about it. If he gets to know that truth at some point, which I hope he will, it will be a really fascinating moment to play.”

Looks like if you want to play Jon Snow with conviction you really do have to know nothing.