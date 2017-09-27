Mr K.C Harington and Miss R.E Leslie took pride of place in the Classified section. "The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire", it read.

Harington and Leslie became firm favourites with Game of Thrones fans thanks to their cracking on-screen chemistry. The actress, who first became a household name in Downton Abbey, is perhaps most fondly remembered for her Wildling character's catchphrase, "You know nothing Jon Snow".

Leslie was killed off in heartbreaking scenes in season four, but her relationship with Harington remained strong in the real world. The pair are thought to have been dating for at least five years.

More like this

Advertisement

We'd like to imagine this is how the proposal went down.