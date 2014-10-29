Game of Thrones author George RR Martin had a tough time of it on Seth Meyers' talk show last night when he had to answer questions about his own fantasy series. Sure, it might sound easy but those Game of Thrones books are long.



He was quizzed by Parks and Recreation's Amy Poehler who asked the questions in a variety of GOT-style voices, sending Martin into fits of laughter. Some of the quotes were easy but some were so specific that even Martin was stumped.

When asked which of his characters said the line, "it's hot in here, mind if I take my top off?", the author looked blank and said, "oooh I don't know" to which Poehler responded, "We would accept literally any character in Game of Thrones." Martin agreed that the characters do get naked a lot.