Meet the cast of BBC One’s true crime drama Four Lives

Four Lives – airing across three nights on BBC One from 3rd January – tells the story of Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth, and Jack Taylor, four men killed by the serial killer Stephen Port, who received a life sentence with a whole life order for his crimes in 2016.

Written by Neil McKay (Appropriate Adult, See No Evil: The Moors Murders), the drama promises to “shed new light” on the so-called Barking Murders by exploring the point of view of the families of Stephen Port’s victims, focusing on their fight to uncover the truth about what happened to their lost sons and brothers.

“Four young men with their entire future ahead of them lost their lives in a brutal and tragic way,” said McKay. “This is a story not only of the consequences of that loss but also of the extraordinary courage and resilience shown by those who loved them as they sought truth and justice. It is a privilege to be able to tell it.”

Four Lives employs a large ensemble cast to tell its story, featuring many recognisable faces from across television, film and theatre. Read on for our guide to the cast, led by Sheridan Smith as Sarah Sak.

Sheridan Smith plays Sarah Sak

Who is Sarah Sak? Sarah is the mother of Anthony Walgate, Port’s first victim. From the beginning, she does not agree with the verdict that her son died from an overdose of GHB, feeling instead that he must have been murdered by whoever administered the drug. However, she finds that her pleas for further investigation fall on deaf ears.

What else has Sheridan Smith been in? Sheridan Smith OBE first rose to fame with roles in sitcoms The Royle Family, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, Gavin & Stacey, and Benidorm. The award-winning actress also played Joey Ross on Jonathan Creek and has starred in a number of acclaimed TV dramas including Mrs Biggs, Cilla, The C Word, and The Moorside. She has also performed in the West End musicals Little Shop of Horrors, Legally Blonde, and Funny Girl.

Tim Preston plays Anthony Walgate

Who is Anthony Walgate? Anthony was a fashion student living in London, who occasionally worked as an escort to help fund his studies. He was contacted by Stephen Port under a false name, who offered him £800 for a single overnight job.

What else has Tim Preston been in? Preston previously appeared in the Martin Clunes sitcom Warren and the English/Welsh crime drama Bang.

Jakub Svec plays Gabriel Kovari

Who is Gabriel Kovari? Gabriel was a Slovakian national who had recently moved to London. After a few weeks staying with John Pape, he briefly lived with Port in Barking, after meeting him online.

What else has Jakub Svec been in? Four Lives appears to be Svec’s first screen credit.

Leo Flanagan plays Daniel Whitworth

Who is Daniel Whitworth? Daniel was a chef and the longtime partner of Ricky Waumsley. He became the third victim of Port after meeting him in Barking in September 2014.

What else has Leo Flangan been in? Flanagan played Floyd Westbrook on Waterloo Road, Charlie Duffy in the Doctor Who episode Kerblam! and Robbo in Billie Piper’s directorial debut Rare Beasts.

Paddy Rowan plays Jack Taylor

Who is Jack Taylor? Taylor was a forklift operator and aspiring police officer from Essex, who became the final victim of Port in September 2015.

What else has Paddy Rowan been in? Rowan played Sean Mercer in Little Boy Blue and David McNally in this year’s Time opposite Sean Bean and Stephen Graham.

Stephen Merchant plays Stephen Port

Who is Stephen Port? Port is a convicted serial rapist and serial killer, currently serving a life sentence for his crimes. He received a whole life order in September 2016, which means that he will never be released from prison. In December 2021, an inquest jury ruled that failings by the Metropolitan Police contributed to the deaths of his final three victims.

What else has Stephen Merchant been in? Best known for co-creating The Office and Extras alongside Ricky Gervais, Merchant recently starred in, co-wrote and co-directed BBC comedy-drama The Outlaws. He is also known for playing Caliban in 2017 film Logan and Captain Deertz in 2019’s Jojo Rabbit, and for directing the 2019 film Fighting with My Family.

Rufus Jones plays John Pape

Who is John Pape? John Pape was a friend to the late Gabriel Kovari, who attempted to provide the Met Police with information that he believed could help link his former tenant’s death to another that occurred nearby.

What else has Rufus Jones been in? Jones is known for playing David Wilkes on W1A and Bernard Delfont in 2018 film Stan & Ollie. He also wrote and starred in Channel 4 comedy-drama Home.

Michael Jibson plays DC Slaymaker

Who is DC Slaymaker? DC Paul Slaymaker was the family liaison officer assigned to the family of Anthony Walgate. He was criticised by Sarah Sak in the recent inquest into Port’s victims’ deaths, as she felt he was not receptive to her fears that her son had been murdered.

What else has Michael Jibson been in? Jibson’s recent TV roles include playing Tecwen Whittock in ITV drama Quiz and Stuart Reeves in ITV’s Honour. He also played Lieutant Hutton in the Oscar-winning movie 1917.

Daniel Ryan plays Adam

Who is Adam? Adam is the father of Daniel Whitworth.

What else has Daniel Ryan been in? Ryan is known for playing Darren Alexander on Linda Green, Bryan Brindsley on Home Fires, Dan on Mount Pleasant and DI Tony Manning in The Bay.

Isabella Laughland plays China

Who is China? China had been a friend to Anthony Walgate during his time at university.

What else has Isabella Laughland been in? Laughland played Louise Graham on The Inbetweeners, Leanne in the Harry Potter movies, Swift in the Black Mirror episode Fifteen Million Merits and recently portrayed Elizabeth Brown in Channel 5 drama Anne Boleyn.

Alexa Davies plays Kiera

Who is Kiera? Kiera was another friend of Anthony’s from university.

What else has Alexa Davies been in? Davies played Yvonne on Cradle to Grave, Aretha Garry on Channel 4’s Raised by Wolves, Betsy Fletcher in Harlots, Kate in Detectorists, and Meg in Dead Pixels. In 2020, she also starred in another factual drama, playing Julie Mugford in White House Farm.

Robert Emms plays Ricky

Who is Ricky? Ricky had been the longterm partner of Daniel Whitworth. He has claimed that he was “pushed out” of the investigation into his death by police, believing “it was because we were a gay unmarried couple”. During the inquest into the deaths of Port’s victims, Coroner Sarah Munro QC ruled out homophobia as an issue in the case, and the Metropolitan Police has also denied any suggestion of “institutional homophobia”.

What else has Robert Emms been in? Emms played Pythagoras in the BBC One fantasy-adventure series Atlantis, and Leonid Toptunov in HBO’s Chernobyl. He has also appeared in Happy Valley and His Dark Materials and played Jack in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Jaime Winstone plays Donna

Who is Donna? Donna is one of Jack Taylor’s sisters, who personally looked into her brother’s death, believing it could not possibly have been a drug overdose.

What else has Jaime Winstone been in? Winstone is known for playing Becky in the film Kidulthood and Kelly in the E4 horror series Dead Set. She played Anneli Alderton in 2010’s Five Daughters and Barbara Windsor in 2017’s Babs. She is also the daughter of actor Ray Winstone.

Stephanie Hyam plays Jenny

Who is Jenny? Jenny is also one of Jack’s sisters, who worked closely alongside Donna to compile information related to his death.

What else has Stephanie Hyam been in? Hyam is best known for playing Charlotte Murray on Peaky Blinders, Bill’s love interest Heather on Doctor Who and Chanel in BBC thriller Bodyguard.

Leanne Best plays Kate

Who is Kate? Kate is Sarah’s sister. She is a key source of support during her fight for justice.

What else has Leanne Best been in? Best played Jane Cobden on Ripper Street and Tina Reynolds on Cold Feet. She has also appeared on Line of Duty, Home Fires and The Good Karma Hospital.

Kris Hitchen plays Tom

Who is Tom? Tom is Anthony’s father, who separated from Sarah many years ago.

What else has Kris Hitchen been in? Hitchen played Ardoc in Netflix‘s The Letter for the King and the Duke of Norfolk in Channel 5’s Anne Boleyn.

Memet Ali Alabora plays Sami

Who is Sami? Sami is Sarah’s new husband. Their relationship is put under intense strain by Anthony’s tragic murder.

What else has Memet Ali Alabora been in? Alabora is a Turkish film and theatre actor, known for Yilan Hikayesi (1999), The Dark Face of the Moon (2005) and Trendy (2017).

Samuel Barnett plays Ryan Edwards

Who is Ryan? Ryan lived in the apartment block opposite Stephen Port and was the closest thing he had to a friend.

What else has Samuel Barnett been in? Barnett first rose to fame for his performance in The History Boys and later played the lead role in BBC America’s Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency. He also has appeared on the BBC’s Twenty Twelve and Showtime’s Penny Dreadful.

Also featured in the cast: Holly Aird (A Discovery of Witches) plays Jeanette Taylor, Ian Puleston-Davies (Coronation Street) plays Karl Turner MP, Shaun Thomas (Ladhood, Emmerdale) plays Paul, Ella Kenion (The Green Green Grass) plays Mandy Pearson.

Four Lives will air over three consecutive nights on Monday 3rd January at 9pm on BBC One, with all episodes on BBC iPlayer from the same time.