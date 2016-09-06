First look image of MyAnna Buring in new BBC1 drama In the Dark
Ripper Street and Downton Abbey star plays Detective Helen Weeks in the four-part series by Danny Brocklehurst
Here is Ripper Street and Downton Abbey actress MyAnna Buring in an altogether different guise – out of period costume and playing the lead detective in new BBC1 detective drama In The Dark.
She stars as Helen Weeks, a feisty yet fragile sleuth in the four-part series written by Danny Brocklehurst (Ordinary Lies, The Driver, Exile) which will air next year.
The drama, adapted from books by bestselling novelist Mark Billingham, also stars Ben Batt (The Go Between, Shameless, From Darkness) as Paul Hopwood, her partner and a head strong Detective Inspector.
Further cast confirmed include David Leon, Ashley Walters, Matt King, Clive Wood, Emma Fryer, Jamie Sives, Pearce Quigley, Georgia Moffett, Sinead Matthews and Jessica Gunning.