Feud: Capote Vs The Swans cast – Meet the actors and their counterparts

Tom Hollander ( The White Lotus ) stars as legendary writer Truman Capote, who surrounded himself with a number of glamorous socialites at the height of his success.

Ryan Murphy is examining another dramatic showbiz fallout in Feud: Capote Vs The Swans , the second edition of his long-dormant anthology series.

However, those relationships imploded after he used their private stories as the basis for his ultimately unfinished novel, Answered Prayers, in a grave violation of trust.

As is typical for a project from Murphy, the cast of Capote Vs The Swans is positively star-studded, with a line-up that includes Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Calista Flockhart, Demi Moore and Molly Ringwald.

The series premieres in the US this week via FX and Hulu, with a Disney Plus launch in the UK coming soon.

In the meantime, the first season – titled Feud: Bette and Joan (following the rivalry between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford) – is available to stream right now on the platform.

Feud: Capote Vs The Swans cast

Here is the main cast for Feud: Capote Vs The Swans – with more information on each character and actor down below.

Tom Hollander plays Truman Capote

Pari Ducovic/FX/John Downing/Express/Getty Images

Who is Truman Capote? Truman is a writer and novelist, who at one point was celebrated as one of the greatest in his field. However, his fortunes began to decline after a perceived betrayal of the high-society women who considered him a friend. He wrote about their scandalous private business in a fateful chapter of fiction titled La Côte Basque 1965, which was published in Esquire magazine.

The identities of the women were thinly disguised – or not at all – causing him to be shunned and sending him down a path of self-destruction.

What else has Tom Hollander been in? The British actor achieved international recognition in 2022, following his surprising performance in The White Lotus season 2. Previously, he was best known for BBC sitcom Rev, and dramas The Night Manager and Baptiste. On the big screen, he has appeared in the original Pirates of the Caribbean trilogy and Armando Iannucci’s In the Loop.

Naomi Watts plays Babe Paley

Pari Ducovic/FX/CBS via Getty Images

Who is Babe Paley? Babe is a former magazine editor and socialite, who at one point considered Truman Capote one of her closest friends. She was devastated by his disclosing of her private life in his writing and found it difficult to cut him out of her life.

Things are made even more complicated when she is diagnosed with an advanced cancer, giving her precious little time to decide whether to reconcile.

What else has Naomi Watts been in? Watts recently collaborated with producer Ryan Murphy on the Netflix thriller The Watcher. She has twice been nominated for Academy Awards – for dramas 21 Grams and The Impossible – with other notable credits including Mulholland Drive, The Ring, King Kong and Birdman.

Diane Lane plays Slim Keith

Pari Ducovic/FX/John Bright/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

Who is Nancy ‘Slim’ Keith? Slim is a socialite and another of the so-called Swans that Truman Capote surrounded himself with at the height of his success. She was particularly firm about cutting him out of her life, strongly advising her friends to do the same. She became a Lady in 1962, following her marriage to British aristocrat Baron Keith of Castleacre.

What else has Diane Lane been in? Lane’s recent work includes DC Comics blockbusters Man of Steel, Batman v Superman and Justice League, where she played Martha Kent (the adoptive mother of Superman). However, her career dates back to the 1970s, with other notable credits being The Perfect Storm, Unfaithful, Cinema Verite and Trumbo.

Chloë Sevigny plays CZ Guest

Pari Ducovic/FX/Slim Aarons/Getty Images

Who is CZ Guest? Guest was another socialite, who worked as an actor, writer and fashion designer, among other projects. Another friend to Truman, she showed him more sympathy than other so-called “Swans” after the feud kicked off.

What else has Chloë Sevigny been in? Recently, Sevigny starred in both seasons of the mind-bending Netflix comedy-drama Russian Doll, and later reunited with star Natasha Lyonne for a guest appearance on Poker Face.

She has previously worked with Ryan Murphy on American Horror Story, with roles in both Asylum and Hotel. Sevigny is also known for HBO drama Big Love and hard-hitting 1999 film Boys Don’t Cry, which earned her an Academy Award nomination.

Calista Flockhart plays Lee Radziwill

Pari Ducovic/FX/Reg Burkett/Express/Getty Images

Who is Lee Radziwill? Lee is another of Capote’s high-society friends and the sister of former first lady of the United States Jackie Kennedy. Besides being a socialite, she was known for her expertise in public relations and interior design.

What else has Calista Flockhart been in? Flockhart is probably best known for playing the title role in legal comedy-drama Ally McBeal. She went on to land a supporting character in US family drama Brothers & Sisters, which was created by Jon Robin Baitz (the writer of Feud: Capote Vs The Swans). She is also known for playing Cat Grant on DC Comics drama Supergirl.

Demi Moore plays Ann Woodward

Pari Ducovic/FX/Bettmann/Getty Images

Who is Ann Woodward? Ann Woodward is a socialite. She became a figure of infamy when she was suspected of killing her husband, an accusation which was never proven – with a jury deeming the death an accident – but which left her reputation in tatters nonetheless.

Truman Capote was particularly vocal about this theory, including it in his unfinished novel Answered Prayers.

What else has Demi Moore been in? Moore is best known for a number of iconic films released in the 1990s, including Ghost, A Few Good Men, Indecent Proposal and Disclosure. More recently, she has starred in American Horror Story: Delicate and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Molly Ringwald plays Joanne Carson (née Copeland)

Pari Ducovic/FX/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Who is Joanne Carson? Joanne is the wife of popular television presenter Johnny Carson between 1963 and 1972. She was not in with the clique that comprised most of Capote’s female friends – the so-called Swans – but was nevertheless a close confidante. She stuck by him after his banishment from high society.

What else has Molly Ringwald been in? Ringwald broke out in the 1980s with roles in John Hughes coming-of-age films Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club and Pretty in Pink. Recently, she has experienced something of a career resurgence, with roles in The CW’s Riverdale, Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and popular young adult film trilogy The Kissing Booth.

Treat Williams plays Bill Paley

Pari Ducovic/FX/Keystone/Getty Images

Who is Bill Paley? Bill Paley is a powerful businessman, who served as the president and chairman of CBS across five decades. The period saw its establishment as one of the USA’s leading national broadcasters. Truman Capote’s scandalous writing claimed that Bill was unfaithful to his wife, Babe.

What else has Treat Williams been in? Williams is known for his roles in Everwood, White Collar, Chicago Fire and Chesapeake Shores.

Russell Tovey plays John O’Shea

Dimitrios Kambouris/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Who is John O’Shea? John is in an abusive relationship with Truman Capote. He is married to a woman, with whom he has three children, and thus does not consider himself to be homosexual or bisexual.

What else has Russell Tovey been in? Tovey rose to fame in British comedies including Gavin & Stacey and Him & Her, as well as Being Human and Looking. His more recent work includes Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story: NYC and Mawaan Rizwan’s Juice.

Feud: Capote Vs The Swans is coming soon to Disney Plus UK. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on.

