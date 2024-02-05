One particular chapter – named La Côte Basque, after the New York City restaurant they frequented – is most famous for being published early in an issue of Esquire magazine, and sparking Capote's slow descent into self-destruction.

Following the betrayal of trust, the Swans shunned their charismatic confidante, never again letting him into their exclusive circle of luxury and glamour – with the loss of their friendship thought to have exacerbated his drug and alcohol addiction.

But who were the Swans outside of their friendship with Capote? Read on for an introduction to the women depicted in Feud: Capote Vs The Swans, including their entries into high society and their areas of interest.

More like this

Who were Truman Capote's Swans? Feud characters explained

Babe Paley (Naomi Watts)

Naomi Watts as Babe Paley/Babe Paley in 1954. Pari Ducovic/FX/CBS via Getty Images

Who was Babe Paley? Barbara 'Babe' Paley was one of three daughters of prominent neurosurgeon Harvey Cushing, who were collectively known as the "fabulous Cushing sisters".

What was Babe Paley famous for? Paley began her career in magazine journalism, working as a fashion editor for Vogue for almost a decade, in which she solidified her status as a style icon.

Her first husband was oil heir Stanley Grafton Mortimer Jr, but she is better known for her marriage to William S Paley, who would prove instrumental in turning CBS into a US broadcasting giant – and not without Babe's help, which sadly went unrecognised.

Naomi Watts explained: "I think they were trapped in a wrong time, but that's how society was operating. They were uncredited for their work and the amount of time they put into making their husbands' businesses go well – but we definitely showed it."

How did Babe Paley die? She died of lung cancer in 1978, aged 63, following a four-year battle with the illness. She never reconciled with Truman Capote.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Slim Keith (Diane Lane)

Diane Lane plays Nancy 'Slim' Keith in Feud/Slim Keith photographed in 1979. Pari Ducovic/FX/John Bright/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

Who was Slim Keith? Nancy 'Slim' Keith did not come from a family of extreme wealth or status, but worked her way into high society after befriending Hollywood stars including Marion Davies and Cary Grant.

She married three times, first to film director Howard Hawks, then talent agent Leland Hayward, and lastly to British businessman Kenneth Keith, Baron of Castleacre (thus giving her the title of Lady).

What was Slim Keith famous for? Slim was best known to the public as a socialite and fashion icon, but Feud creator Ryan Murphy explained at a recent press conference how there was much more to her than that.

"The tragedy is that she was behind, particularly, so many incredible business deals that she helped put together professionally, that she was not given credit for," he said.

One client in this capacity was her future nemesis, Truman Capote, for whom she helped secure lucrative contracts in the years before their estrangement, with actor Diane Lane theorising she was "baffled" by his betrayal.

How did Slim Keith die? She died of lung cancer in 1990, aged 72, having been a lifelong smoker.

CZ Guest (Chloë Sevigny)

Chloë Sevigny plays CZ Guest in Feud/CZ Guest photographed in 1955. Pari Ducovic/FX/Slim Aarons/Getty Images

Who was CZ Guest? Lucy Douglas 'CZ' Guest entered the world of high society following her 1947 marriage to Winston Frederick Churchill Guest – cousin to the wartime British prime minister and a wealthy, prominent man in his own right.

What was CZ Guest famous for? She worked in multiple areas across her life, but was best known for her fashion and for rearing horses. Guest also did some acting in New York stage productions and wrote a book about gardening.

She remained friends with Truman Capote, which she might have found easier to do than her fellow Swans partly because personal details about her life didn't make it into his infamous tell-all novel.

When did CZ Guest die? She died in 2003 at 83 years old.

Lee Radziwill (Calista Flockhart)

Calista Flockhard plays Lee Radziwill/Lee Radziwill photographed in 1967. Pari Ducovic/FX/Reg Burkett/Express/Getty Images

Who was Lee Radziwill? Radziwill was the sister of former first lady of the United States Jackie Kennedy, coming from the Bouvier family line of affluent socialites.

The longest of her three marriages was to Polish aristocrat Prince Stanisław Albrecht "Stash" Radziwiłł, from 1959 to 1974, which followed her wedding to diplomatic aide Michael Temple Canfield and preceded her final nuptials to filmmaker Herbert Ross.

What was Lee Radziwill famous for? She was best known as an interior designer (to the exceptionally wealthy) and a public relations executive for none other than Giorgio Armani.

Indeed, her contacts book featured a number of famous names, including legendary rock band The Rolling Stones, who she went on a North American tour with in 1972 (with Truman Capote).

When did Lee Radziwill die? She died in 2019, aged 85.

Feud: Capote Vs The Swans is coming soon to Disney Plus UK. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.