First look at Endeavour series 8 as ITV confirms autumn air date

ITV has revealed a new image from Endeavour series eight as the long-running crime drama has been confirmed to feature in the channel’s packed autumn line-up.

Serving as a prequel to Inspector Morse, the series stars Shaun Evans (Whitechapel) and Roger Allam (The Thick Of It) as DS Endeavour Morse and DCI Fred Thursday, investigating crimes around Oxford.

Series eight will take place in 1971 and takes the show away from its usual February launch date due to a production delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The three new episodes will air on ITV later this year, beginning with a story that sees Oxford Wanderers’ star striker Jack Swift sent a frightening death threat, prompting Morse and his team to closely examine the harsh truths of 1970s professional football.

In addition to Evans and Allam, the new episodes will reunite the full Endeavour cast, including Anton Lesser (Game of Thrones) as CS Reginald Bright, Sean Rigby (Gunpowder) as DS Jim Strange, and James Bradshaw (Close to The Enemy) as Dr Max DeBryn.

The show has also lined up some strong guest stars for series eight, with The Queen’s Gambit‘s John Hollingworth and The Last Kingdom‘s Joseph Millson confirmed to be appearing alongside Elliot Levy (Quiz), Julian Moore-Cook (Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation), Ruth Bradley (Humans), Fraser James (Terminator: Dark Fate), Wayne Cater (The Witcher), Oliver Johnstone (Inspector George Gently), Andrew Woodall (Des) and Andrea Lowe (Agatha Raisin).

Creator Russell Lewis has once again penned the three new chapters, having played a large role in the success of the show since its original pilot back in 2012.

Endeavour series eight is part of ITV’s packed autumn line-up, which also includes hard-hitting factual drama Stephen, Hitchcockian thriller Angela Black and the return of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

Endeavour returns to ITV this autumn.