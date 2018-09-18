And Charlie Brooker won best writing for a limited series with his co-writer William Bridges for dystopian anthology series Black Mirror .

Welsh actor Matthew Rhys took home one of the night’s biggest prizes, winning best leading actor in a drama for his part as KGB spy Mischa in The Americans.

Taking to the stage, Foy – who beat The Handmaid's Tale’s Elisabeth Moss – said her time in The Crown was "the most extraordinary two-and-a-half years of my life".

She added: "I was given a role I never thought I would ever get a chance to play, and I met people who I will love for ever and ever.

"And the show goes on, which makes me so proud. So I dedicate this to the next cast, the next generation, and I also dedicate this to Matt Smith."

Olivia Colman will take over Foy’s role in season three of the royal drama, while Tobias Menzies will replace Smith as Prince Philip.

Accepting her award, Newton said: "I don't even believe in God but I'm going to thank her tonight.” She also thanked her daughter, who was celebrating her 18th birthday.

British satirist John Oliver also took home an award, with his HBO show Last Week Tonight winning outstanding variety talk series for the third year running. “My son, 2 and a half years old, hates our show. If our show is anything, it’s the precise opposite of PAW Patrol,” he joked on stage.

John Oliver (Getty, TL)

Elsewhere, HBO's Game of Thrones won big, with the fantasy drama taking home the awards for best drama series and supporting actor for Peter Dinklage.

Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs Maisel also won five awards, including wins in best writing, directing, lead actress and supporting actress in the comedy categories, as well as scooping the best comedy series title.

Darren Criss, who received widespread acclaim with his performance as Andrew Cunanan in American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, won the best lead actor in a limited series award.

Another notable winner was former Happy Days star Henry Winkler, who won an Emmy 42 years after he was first nominated.

"I only have 30 seconds but I wrote this 40 years ago," he said during his acceptance speech for best supporting actor in a comedy series for his role in HBO’s Barry.

Here’s the (very long) list of winners in full:

Outstanding Drama Series

The Americans

The Crown

Winner: Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Winner: Henry Winkler, Barry

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Winner: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Winner: Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Pilot

Donald Glover, Atlanta, Alligator Man

Stefani Robinson, Atlanta, Barbershop

Alec Berg and Bill Hader, Barry, Chapter One: Make Your Mark

Liz Sarnoff, Barry, Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast, and Keep Going

Alec Berg, Silicon Valley, Fifty One Percent

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Winner: Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Pilot

Donald Glover, Atlanta, Fubu

Mark Cendrowski, The Big Bang Theory, The Bow Tie Asymmetry

Jesse Peretz, GLOW, Pilot

Hiro Murai, Atlanta, Teddy Perkins

Mike Judge, Silicon Valley, Initial Coin Offering

Bill Hader, Barry, Chapter One: Make Your Mark

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamala Adlon, Better Things

Winner: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Ms, Maisel

Allison Janney, Mom

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Winner: Bill Hader, Barry

William H. Macy, Shameless

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult

Letitia Wright, Black Museum: Black Mirror

Winner: Merritt Wever, Godless

Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Judith Light, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Winner: Jeff Daniels, Godless

Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert

Ricky Martin, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Edgar Ramírez, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Finn Wittrock, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower

John Leguizamo, Waco

Writing for a Limited Series, TV Movie, or Special

Kevin McManus and Matthew McManus, American Vandal (Clean Up)

Scott Frank, Godless

David Nicholls, Patrick Melrose

Tom Rob Smith, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story(House By The Lake)

David Lynch and Mark Frost, Twin Peaks

Winner: William Bridges and Charlie Brooker, USS Callister: Black Mirror

Directing for a Limited Series

Scott Frank, Godless

David Leveaux (director) and Alex Rudzinski (Live Television Director), Jesus Christ Superstar: Live In Concert

Barry Levinson, Paterno

Edward Berger, Patrick Melrose

Winner: Ryan Murphy, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (The Man Who Would Be Vogue)

Craig Zisk, The Looming Tower (9/11)

David Lynch, Twin Peaks

Lead Actress in a Limited Series

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michele Dockery, Godless

Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Brothers

Winner: Regina King, Seven Seconds

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Winner: Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar

Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror: USS Callister

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Winner: John Mulaney, Kid Gorgeous

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated)

Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity

Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life

Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake

Winner: Glenn Weiss, The Oscars

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Winner: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Matt Smith, The Crown

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Winner: Thandie Newton, Westworld

Writing for a Drama Series

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Game of Thrones (The Dragon and the Wolf)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Killing Eve (Nice Face)

The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things (Chapter Nine: The Gate)

Winner: Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, The Americans (Start)

Peter Morgan, The Crown (Mystery Man)

Bruce Miller, The Handmaid’s Tale (June)

Directing for a Drama Series

Alan Taylor, Game Of Thrones (Beyond The Wall)

Jeremy Podeswa, Game Of Thrones (The Dragon And The Wolf)

Jason Bateman, Ozark (The Toll)

Daniel Sackheim, Ozark (Tonight We Improvise)

The Duffer brothers, Stranger Things (Chapter Nine: The Gate)

Winner: Stephen Daldry, The Crown (Paterfamilias)

Kari Skogland, The Handmaid’s Tale (After)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Winner: Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Keri Russell, The Americans

Winner: Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Outstanding Reality Competition Series

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

Winner: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You America with Sarah Silverman

Portlandia

Winner: Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman’s Show

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Winner: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Limited Series

The Alienist

Winner: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

Winner: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt