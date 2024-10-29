Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch are this week's Radio Times cover stars
Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch reveal how they hit the mark in the explosive remake of Frederick Forsyth's classic thriller, The Day of the Jackal.
For a certain generation The Day of the Jackal conjures up visions of Edward Fox outwitting the authorities in his attempt to assassinate French president Charles de Gaulle. It's a great film and as Eddie Redmayne, who steps into the role of the gun for hire in the new adaptation on Sky Atlantic, rightly tells us, "You don't want to mess with something as brilliant as that."
Luckily for us he was persuaded and in a modern makeover of the original he's trying to evade an MI6 agent played by Lashana Lynch, who is hot on his tail. Is it better than the original? I'll leave that up to you to decide. But be warned, it's gripping stuff.
Also don't miss Asia, the BBC Natural History Unit's latest landmark series in which the reassuring tones of Sir David Attenborough guide us through the wildlife to be found in that huge continent. Sunday nights are in safe hands once again.
Also in this week's Radio Times:
- David Attenborough's new series explores the world's largest continent - and its amazing creatures.
- The Taskmaster house opens its door to young contestants in new series, Junior Taskmaster.
- The race to the White House reaches its climax - how are our top journalists preparing?
