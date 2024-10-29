Also don't miss Asia, the BBC Natural History Unit's latest landmark series in which the reassuring tones of Sir David Attenborough guide us through the wildlife to be found in that huge continent. Sunday nights are in safe hands once again.

Finally, as some of you may know, the boffins at Radio Times have created an app that means you can now access all our recommendations and much more on your smartphone. Click here to download it and give it a try - it's really rather good...

The latest issue of Radio Times is out now – subscribe here.

Also in this week's Radio Times:

David Attenborough's new series explores the world's largest continent - and its amazing creatures.

The Taskmaster house opens its door to young contestants in new series, Junior Taskmaster.

The race to the White House reaches its climax - how are our top journalists preparing?

Did you know you can now order a previous edition of Radio Times magazine with our new back issues service?

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.