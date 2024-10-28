"It covers almost a third of the land on Earth; in the south stand vast forests, and to the north lies an immense frozen wilderness.

"Much of the centre is dominated by deserts and, at its heart, are the world’s highest mountains. Off the coast of this continent stretch the richest seas on earth. And this is the most populous place on the planet; here animals live alongside humans in the most remarkable ways."

While much of 98-year-old Attenborough’s contribution was recorded at his home, "For his introduction, we filmed David in the Natural History Museum," says series producer Matthew Wright.

"Which of course is a cathedral to natural history. Having David there just felt right."

Wright adds: "These days, while David is passionate about Asia and has been going there since Zoo Quest in the 1950s, he does his commentary at home, where he has a room set aside.

"When we are doing recording sessions, no matter who the narrator is, we prepare a pronunciation guide. But David will politely say he doesn’t need it because he’s been to most places and met most of the animals we cover – so you hear his great voice pronouncing all these words correctly straight off the bat."

And there is no better guide. "If you think you’ve seen the best the natural word has to offer," Attenborough promises, "think again. There’s nowhere else on Earth with so many untold stories."

