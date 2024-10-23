Junior Taskmaster start date confirmed as new spin-off comes to Channel 4
There's a new Taskmaster in town!
The highly anticipated Junior Taskmaster is making its way to Channel 4 in just a few weeks, as a cohort of youngsters try their absolute hardest to be named the first ever Junior Taskmaster Champion.
Led by the Junior Taskmaster herself Rose Matafeo and assistant Mike Wozniak, the spin-off series kick starts on Friday 8th November at 8pm on Channel 4, as 25 contestants aged between nine and 11 prepare to give it their all.
Much like the original series, the contestants will compete in typically chaotic and bizarre challenges in a brand new Taskmaster house, decked out with a shed, a caravan and a laboratory, as well as some zebras, a sandcastle pedestal and, of course, a revolving top hat spinning wheel!
Over the course of the series, the youngsters will go head-to-head as they compete across five heats and two semi-finals before the top five players head to the Grand Final.
As well as the title of champion, a very large trophy of the Junior Taskmaster's golden head is up for grabs! Move over, Greg Davies...
The spin-off series was announced back in 2023, with Matafeo and Wozniak named as Taskmaster and assistant. Both have appeared on the original show and finished second in their respective seasons.
At the time of the announcement, Matafeo said: "To be appointed as Junior Taskmaster is one of the greatest honours of my already wildly successful career. I am greatly looking forward to the power going to my head."
Wozniak added: "All I ever wanted to be when I grew up was a Little Alex Horne (or a regional manager for a major provider of motorway service stations) so this is literally a dream come true.
"I hereby vow to do my utmost to hold the office of Junior Taskmaster’s Assistant in the spirit of the original Little Alex Horne: with his courage, his grit and his dignity."
Junior Taskmaster airs weekly at 8pm from Friday 8th November on Channel 4.
