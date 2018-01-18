After beginning his career on stage in 1947, he went on to act alongside Richard Burton in Alexander the Great. But it was taking the lead role in Department S and its subsequent spin-off Jason King that made him a household name. It was a character that was said to be the inspiration behind the comedy character Austin Powers.

He also played Timanov in four episodes of Doctor Who in 1984.

Wyngarde's agent, Thomas Bowington, said that the actor was "one of the most unique, original and creative actors that I have ever seen.

More like this

"As a man, there were few things in life he didn't know," said Bowington. "I sometimes nicknamed him the King because he simply knew everything.

Advertisement

"He was a mentor on everything you can think of, from sports cars to how to make a good cup of tea and how to do a tie and shirt," he added. "He died at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital and even then he was saying that you shouldn't button the upper button on a shirt."