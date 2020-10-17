Appearing on The Hollywood Reporter's TV’s Top 5 podcast, the returning showrunner said, "We want this to not be Dexter Season 9.

"Ten years, or however many years, have passed by the time this will air, and the show will reflect that time passage. So far as the ending of the show, this will have no resemblance to how the original finale was. It’s a great opportunity to write a second finale.”

Phillips added that despite the flak received by the previous finale, that was not the reason why they decided to revive the show. However, he admitted that "this is an opportunity to make that right."

Dexter originally ran for eight seasons between 2006-2013 and was a huge hit for Showtime, with Michael C Hall's appearance in the titular role earning critical acclaim.

Production on the new season of Dexter is scheduled to begin early next year for a planned premiere in autumn 2021. It is not currently clear on what channel the show will air in the UK.

