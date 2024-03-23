"The fact she’s a police officer working in the same station as him is going to cause fireworks. The balance between them changes drastically because it’s a case of trying not to mix business with pleasure. Of course, for Dwayne that’s not something he really understands, and he’s going to try and crack on!"

Dwayne returned to the island after the sad exit of Officer Marlon Pryce (Tahj Miles), who was a regular mainstay on the beloved series having quite the character arc from petty criminal to esteemed officer.

With Marlon accompanying his little sister Jocelyn (Miai Leonie Phillip) to Kingston, Jamaica, where she had won a scholarship, there was of course an opening in the police station for replacement – and so, the loveable Dwayne is back!

Death in Paradise Christmas Special: Darlene Curtis as Ginny Holder BBC

But how did it feel for the actor to reunite with the team again? John-Jules revealed: "Dwayne is like a pair of your old favourite trainers, as soon as I put them back on, I’m transported to his own little world that exists within Death in Paradise.

"He’s a Marmite character - you can’t live with him, but you can’t live without him. I think that was the secret to his relationships with the detectives."

He continued: "Originally, he was very anti-detective, questioning 'who do they think they are?' coming to the island with their Englishness. Then he would warm up to the eccentric detective and get on with them swimmingly. Then came along another one, slightly different from the previous, but still Bonkers!"

As for now, the latest series of Death in Paradise is set to wrap up this Sunday (24th March) with what is expected to be quite the episode. Not only do the team have a flight passenger murder to contend with but with the return of Florence Cassell (Joséphine Jobert), things are set to get a whole lot more tricky for detective inspector Neville (Ralf Little).

With plans of his own to leave Saint Marie and go travelling after having quite the year of bad luck, will Neville's plans change to include Florence and provide an answer to the 'Will they? Won't they?' romance storyline that previously gripped fans.

We'll just have to wait and see what happens in the eighth and final episode of the series.

The synopsis for the anticipated episode reads: "It’s the team’s most confounding puzzle yet when a passenger boards a flight to Dominica but then seemingly vanishes mid-flight, only to be found back on Saint Marie soil... shot dead. The pilot and flight attendant deny ever seeing the victim on their plane, raising the team’s suspicions.

"Two further suspects are found back in Saint Marie – it transpires the victim had been caught up in a messy love affair. Neville starts to question whether he’s losing his mind, seriously doubting himself for the first time, until all the pieces of the puzzle finally fit together, revealing the startling truth. Meanwhile, an old face has returned, and Neville has a huge decision to make."

Death in Paradise airs on Sundays on BBC One at 9pm.

