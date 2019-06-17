The duo will guest star in the series, which takes place exclusively within the confines of a police interview suite and "focuses on the intense mental conflict between detectives and suspects" according to a release from Netflix.

Three episodes of the drama will be set in England and will feature Tennant, Atwell, Youssef Kerkour and Clare-Hope Ashitey as guest stars alongside the main cast, which is made up of Rochenda Sandall - who has had her fair share of practise in interrogation scenes following her stint in series five of Line of Duty.

Katherine Kelly, Lee Ingleby, Nicholas Pinnock, Mark Stanley and Shubham Saraf round out the primary cast.

Each episode will be an individual story, with three episodes per location. The remainder of the episodes, set in France, Spain and Germany, will be in the local language.

Killing Eve writer George Kay is on board as showrunner, alongside Endeavour's Jim Field Smith.

It is unclear as yet who Tennant and Atwell will be playing - but it seems likely that the main cast will be the police officers, so perhaps they will be criminals, or counsel to the accused.

Criminal will be released on Netflix in Autumn 2019