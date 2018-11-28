Love Line of Duty’s interview scenes? This new Netflix series could be for you

Netflix has announced Criminal, a new crime anthology series from Killing Eve writer George Kay and Endeavour‘s Jim Kay Smith, which takes place exclusively within the confines of the police interview suite – and it sounds like those nail-biting Line of Duty interrogation scenes stretched out into a full series.

The 12-episode series will take place across four countries – the UK, Germany, France and Spain – and will be made up of 12 individual stories (three episodes per location). Each country’s episodes will be shot in its local language, written and directed by native stars.

According to Netflix, the series will focus on “the intense mental conflict between the police officer and the suspect in question”.

Kay Smith will direct the British episodes and Downfall director Oliver Hirschbiegel will helm the German segments. Other directors on the series include Frederic Mermoud (France) and Mariano Barroso (Spain).

All 12 episodes will be filmed in Netflix’s European production studio in Ciudad de la Tele in Madrid.