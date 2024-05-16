Carvel said: "I’m thrilled to return to Dalgliesh; this time behind, as well as in front of, the camera, directing a bold adaptation of PD James's first ever Dalgliesh novel, Cover Her Face.

"It’s a story with powerful and unsettling contemporary resonance, and it’s my privilege to direct an exemplary ensemble cast who are giving knockout performances."

Cover Her Face will be the second of the three new adaptations of PD James's novels, with the first being Death in Holy Orders and the third being Devices and Desires.

The synopsis for Death in Holy Orders says: "Dalgliesh travels to a remote seminary overlooking a windswept lake, where a body has been found gruesomely murdered. Nearly everyone in the seminary has reason to resent the victim, and Dalgliesh and DS Tarrant must unpick a complicated set of motives to find their killer."

Meanwhile, the synopsis for Cover Her Face says: "In Cover Her Face, Dalgliesh investigates a murder in the Essex home of the Mehtas, a staggeringly wealthy family with connections to the British government.

"With the help of local detective Clive Roscoe, Dalgliesh builds a picture of events in the weeks leading to the crime, confronting a blanket of secrecy among his guarded suspects."

Finally, the synopsis for Devices and Desires says: "Dalgliesh is sent on an urgent mission to investigate a terrorist plot against a nuclear power station on the Kent coast. He is soon drawn into a complex and highly charged hunt for a serial killer, working once more alongside former colleague Kate Miskin, now an acting DCI."

When it comes to the cast, Carlyss Peer and Alistair Brammer will be back as Kate Miskin and Daniel Tarrant respectively, while guest stars for season 3 include Anton Lesser (Endeavour), Lloyd Owen (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), Claire Goose (Silverpoint) and Liz White (The Long Shadow).

Other guest stars include Adam James (Mr Bates vs The Post Office), Richard Lintern (Silent Witness), Ellora Torchia (The Gold), Parth Thakerar (Gangs of London), Soni Razdan (War) and Josie Walker (Belfast).

Dalgliesh season 3 will air on Channel 5.

