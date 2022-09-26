Dahmer soundtrack: Every song in the Netflix crime drama
The full track list for Netflix's serial killer limited series.
Ryan Murphy's DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story landed on the streamer in September.
Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown, Pose) stars as the titular serial killer, with the series aiming to shift the focus to his 17 victims and the system that didn't protect them.
The true story is told across 10 episodes and features a soundtrack that includes hits by Crystal Waters, KC and the Sunshine Band, and Sade. The limited series also features an original score by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis.
Want to know which songs feature in which episode? Read on for the full DAHMER soundtrack.
DAHMER soundtrack: Songs in hit Netflix drama
Episode 1
Nite and Day - Al B Sure!
Principles Of Lust: Sadeness / Find Love / Sadeness (Reprise) - Enigma
Gypsy Woman (She's Homeless) (La Da Dee La Da Da) - Crystal Waters
End Credits - Nick Cave and Warren Ellis
Episode 2
Sunshine Superman - Donovan
Green Tambourine (1997 Remaster) - Sir Julian
Please Don't Go (Single Version) - KC and the Sunshine Band
End Credits - Nick Cave and Warren Ellis
Episode 3
Please Don't Go (Single Version) - KC and the Sunshine Band
Stumblin' In - Chris Norman and Suzi Quatro
Fool (If You Think It's Over) - Chris Rea
Body Disposal - Nick Cave and Warren Ellis
End Credits - Nick Cave and Warren Ellis
Episode 4
Even Now - Barry Manilow
Christmas Ain't Like Christmas Anymore - Kitty Wells
Menergy (feat Sylvester) - Patrick Cowley
Hang On to Your Love - Sade
Silent Morning - NOEL
Catch Me I'm Falling - Pretty Poison
End Credits - Nick Cave and Warren Ellis
Episode 5
Voyage - Nick Cave and Warren Ellis
End Credits - Nick Cave and Warren Ellis
Episode 6
Everybody Everybody - Black Box
Free - Deniece Williams
Head On - The Jesus and Mary Chain
I've Been Thinking About You - Damae and Londonbeat
It's No Crime - Babyface
Two to Make It Right - Seduction
Get Up (Edit) [Before the Night Is Over] - Technotronic
All Around the World - Lisa Stansfield
End Credits - Nick Cave and Warren Ellis
Episode 7
Can't Stop (Remix) - After 7
End Credits - Nick Cave and Warren Ellis
Episode 8
End Credits - Nick Cave & Warren Ellis
Episode 9
Lam Sithandone - Thao Sikhone, Nang Sikhone and Thao Salitat
Lam Mahaxay - Molam Lao
Skin Tight - Tony! Toni! Toné!
Don't Let It Show on Your Face - Adeva
End Credits - Nick Cave and Warren Ellis
Episode 10
I'll Keep Waiting - Nick Cave and Warren Ellis
