Dahmer soundtrack: Every song in the Netflix crime drama

Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown, Pose) stars as the titular serial killer, with the series aiming to shift the focus to his 17 victims and the system that didn't protect them.

Ryan Murphy's DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story landed on the streamer in September.

The true story is told across 10 episodes and features a soundtrack that includes hits by Crystal Waters, KC and the Sunshine Band, and Sade. The limited series also features an original score by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis.

Want to know which songs feature in which episode? Read on for the full DAHMER soundtrack.

DAHMER soundtrack: Songs in hit Netflix drama

Episode 1

Shaun J Brown as Tracy Edwards in DAHMER. Courtesy Of Netflix

Nite and Day - Al B Sure!

Principles Of Lust: Sadeness / Find Love / Sadeness (Reprise) - Enigma

Gypsy Woman (She's Homeless) (La Da Dee La Da Da) - Crystal Waters

End Credits - Nick Cave and Warren Ellis

Episode 2

Niecy Nash as Glenda Cleveland in DAHMER. Netflix

Sunshine Superman - Donovan

Green Tambourine (1997 Remaster) - Sir Julian

Please Don't Go (Single Version) - KC and the Sunshine Band

End Credits - Nick Cave and Warren Ellis

Episode 3

Molly Ringwald as Shari Dahmer and Richard Jenkins as Lionel Dahmer in DAHMER. Ser Baffo/Netflix

Please Don't Go (Single Version) - KC and the Sunshine Band

Stumblin' In - Chris Norman and Suzi Quatro

Fool (If You Think It's Over) - Chris Rea

Body Disposal - Nick Cave and Warren Ellis

End Credits - Nick Cave and Warren Ellis

Episode 4

Michael Learned as Catherine Dahmer in DAHMER. Netflix

Even Now - Barry Manilow

Christmas Ain't Like Christmas Anymore - Kitty Wells

Menergy (feat Sylvester) - Patrick Cowley

Hang On to Your Love - Sade

Silent Morning - NOEL

Catch Me I'm Falling - Pretty Poison

End Credits - Nick Cave and Warren Ellis

Episode 5

Ron Bush as Jeffrey’s Lawyer and Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in DAHMER. Netflix

Voyage - Nick Cave and Warren Ellis

End Credits - Nick Cave and Warren Ellis

Episode 6

Rodney Burford as Tony Hughes in DAHMER. Netflix

Everybody Everybody - Black Box

Free - Deniece Williams

Head On - The Jesus and Mary Chain

I've Been Thinking About You - Damae and Londonbeat

It's No Crime - Babyface

Two to Make It Right - Seduction

Get Up (Edit) [Before the Night Is Over] - Technotronic

All Around the World - Lisa Stansfield

End Credits - Nick Cave and Warren Ellis

Episode 7

Dyllón Burnside as Ronald Flowers and Matt Cordova as Detective Rauss in DAHMER. Netflix

Can't Stop (Remix) - After 7

End Credits - Nick Cave and Warren Ellis

Episode 8

Penelope Ann Miller as Joyce Dahmer in DAHMER. Ser Baffo/Netflix

End Credits - Nick Cave & Warren Ellis

Episode 9

Colby French as Detective Kennedy and Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in DAHMER. Netflix

Lam Sithandone - Thao Sikhone, Nang Sikhone and Thao Salitat

Lam Mahaxay - Molam Lao

Skin Tight - Tony! Toni! Toné!

Don't Let It Show on Your Face - Adeva

End Credits - Nick Cave and Warren Ellis

Episode 10

Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in DAHMER. Courtesy Of Netflix

I'll Keep Waiting - Nick Cave and Warren Ellis

