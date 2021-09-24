COBRA season 2 unveils first trailer as release date is confirmed

The first season of Sky Max’s COBRA focused on the world being brought to its knees thanks to a solar flare that left much of Britain without power, with social and political chaos ensuing in the aftermath. The drama is set to continue in series two, with Sky unveiling details of what to expect, and when.

Luckily, we don’t have long to wait until we can watch the new run in its entirety, with all episodes from the second series – which is titled COBRA: CYBERWAR – landing on Sky Max on 15th October. And a trailer exclusive to RadioTimes.com teases what the A-list cast will face this time around.

COBRA stars Robert Carlyle, Victoria Hamilton, Richard Dormer, David Haig and Marsha Thomason return, with Richard Pepple joining the cast for series two as Joseph Obasi, Home Secretary. The series was created and is written by Ben Richards, whose other notable works include The Tunnel, Strike and Spooks.

The official synopsis for COBRA’s second run reads: “COBRA: CYBERWAR looks at what happens when cyber-attacks on critical infrastructure and fake news are used to subvert democracy.

“In the aftermath of both solar and political storms, an assassination on British soil, unleashes a chain of events that threatens to develop into a crisis even more serious than the one from which the country has recently emerged. An invisible global enemy, not playing by the rules and operating outside national boundaries, appears to be bent on our destruction, leaving an entire country unsure as to who is a friend and who is a foe.”

The show was a success for Sky when it first premiered in January 2020 and it did not take long for series two to be announced.

COBRA: CYBERWAR begins on Sky Max on 15th October, with all six episodes also available to stream on NOW from the 15th. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.