Find out who’s in the cast alongside Katherine Kelly and Molly Windsor…

Katherine Kelly as Leah Dale

Katherine Kelly as Leah Dale

Who is Leah? A university professor who deplores cheating and the idea of ‘fake it ‘til you make it’. For this reason, she is unwilling to back down in a feud with a new student, Rose, whom she suspects of cheating. Leah is also trying for a baby with her husband Adam, which is putting their relationship under intense strain.

What else has Katherine Kelly starred in? Kelly has had a prolific TV career, having starred in Strike Back, Him, The Night Manager, Happy Valley, Mr Selfridge and as Becky in Coronation Street between 2006 and 2012.

More like this

Molly Windsor as Rose Vaughan

Molly Windsor as Rose Vaughan

Who is Rose? A mysterious new student in Leah’s class who always arrives late and has it in for her teacher. She is furious that Leah suspects her of cheating and refuses to let it go.

What else has Molly Windsor starred in? Windsor won a Bafta for her performance in Three Girls, the BBC1 drama about the Rochdale child abuse scandal. She is also set to lead the cast in the forthcoming film Make Up.

Tom Goodman-Hill as Adam Dale

Tom Goodman-Hill as Adam Dale

Who is Adam? Leah’s university professor husband, who is desperate for a baby and is putting pressure on his wife to discuss their options for a family. He thinks Leah is overreacting about Rose.

What else has Tom Goodman-Hill starred in? He is best known for playing Joe Hawkins in Humans, and his other TV roles include The Secret Agent, Mr Selfridge (which he starred in with Katherine Kelly), Dead Boss and Spy. He has also appeared in the movies Everest and The Imitation Game and is married to the actress Jessica Raine.

Lorraine Ashbourne as Angela Shadley

Lorraine Ashbourne as Angela Shadley

Who is Angela? She is Leah’s mother, who thinks her daughter should drop the feud with Rose as she is still in her probation period at the university and she feels it might risk Leah’s chances of getting a permanent job there.

What else has Lorraine Ashbourne starred in? She is best known for playing DI Tessa Nixon in Unforgotten, and has also appeared in the TV series Jericho, The Interceptor and Jane Eyre.

Peter Firth as Michael Shadley

Peter Firth as Michael Shadley

Who is Michael? He is Leah’s father, who used to be a professor at the same university as his daughter. As opposed to his wife, he thinks Leah shouldn’t back down in her feud against Rose and that the student should be called out for cheating.

What else has Peter Firth starred in? You might recognise him from Victoria, in which he played the Duke of Cumberland. Firth also starred in Spooks as Harry Pearce and has appeared in Strike Back, World Without End and Heartbeat.

Burn Gorman as Ben Jarvis

Burn Gorman as Ben Jarvis

Who is Ben? An employee at the university who takes a shine to Rose and agrees to get information for her.

What else has Burn Gorman starred in? Gorman is well known for playing Owen Harper in Torchwood, Nicholas Farlow in Jamestown and Karl Tanner in Game of Thrones. His prolific TV career also includes appearances in, Stan Lee’s Lucky Man, And Then There Were None, Bleak House and Coronation Street, to name a few. He's set to join the cast of The Expanse on Amazon Prime Video for series four.

Parker Sawyers as Stephan Wilson

Parker Sawyers as Stephan Wilson

Who is Stephan? A colleague of Leah’s.

What else has Parker Sawyers starred in? You might recognise the actor from the TV series World on Fire and Deep State.

Lara Rossi as Amy Frobisher

Lara Rossi as Amy Frobisher

Who is Amy? Leah’s best friend, fellow teacher and confidante.

What else has Lara Rossi starred in? She appeared in the 2018 movie Robin Hood as Evelyn and has also appeared in Crossing Lines and Roald Dahl’s Esio Trot.

Neve McIntosh as Harriet Groves

Neve McIntosh as Harriet Groves

Who is Harriet? A teacher at the university: Rose complains about Leah to her.

What else has Neve McIntosh starred in? McIntosh is best known for playing DSI Gray in Stan Lee’s Lucky Man, and appeared in series four of BBC drama Shetland. She also guest starred as Madame Vastra in Doctor Who.

Jimmy Akingbola as DI Hammond

Jimmy Akingbola as DI Hammond

Who is DI Hammond? A detective who is working on the criminal case involving Leah and Rose. Hammond is not convinced he has the whole truth.

What else has Jimmy Akingbola starred in? He played Valentine in Idris Elba's series In the Long Run, and has also starred in Living the Dream, Holby City, Rev., and Doctors.

Justine Mitchell as DS Bould

Justine Mitchell as DS Bould

Who is DS Bould? One of the detectives working on a criminal case involving Leah and Rose.

What else has Justine Mitchell starred in? Mitchell was recently seen in Channel 4’s Pure and is also known for playing Maeve Flynn-Dunne in the Irish TV series Amber. She also wrote and starred in Irish sketch comedy show Your Bad Self.

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

Adrian Edmondson as William

Adrian Edmondson as William

Who is William? Rose’s rich father who funded the university’s new library but with whom she has a very strained relationship.

Advertisement

What else has Adrian Edmondson starred in? The Young Ones and Bottom star has recently made a name for himself in a number of dramatic roles, including Cliff Walker in Bancroft and Count Ilya Rostov in War & Peace. You might even have spotted him make a guest starring role in Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi.