And now, after the first trailer for the reboot recently landed, Combs has again hit back at the idea of a reboot with three new actresses replacing the original stars.

She wrote: "I will never understand what is fierce, funny or feminist in creating a show that basically says the original actresses are too old to do a job they did 12 years ago.

"I hope the new show is far better than the marketing so the true legacy does remain."

The brand new four-minute long clip of the reboot introduces us to Mel, Maggie and Macie – played by Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery and Madeleine Mantock – a trio of sisters who discover that they’re witches in the wake of their mother’s death.

Jennie Snyder Urman, the prolific TV producer behind Gilmore Girls and Jane the Virgin, is behind the series, which is based on the original drama from Constance M Burge which ran from 1998-2006.

Charmed is set to debut in the US this autumn, but it has yet to be picked up by a UK broadcaster.