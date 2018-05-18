The trailer for the Charmed reboot reveals the next generation of the sisterhood

The first trailer for the reboot of cult 90s/00s magical drama series Charmed has been released, and introduces us to the diverse new cast made up of Latina and black actors.

The 4-minute long clip introduces us to Mel, Maggie and Macie – played by Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery and Madeleine Mantock – a trio of sisters who discover that they’re witches in the wake of their mother’s death. That may sound like a spoiler to someone who hasn’t seen the original series (which starred Alyssa Milano, Shannen Doherty and Holly Marie Combs), but it’s in the trailer. As a matter of fact, most of the first episode is in the trailer.

It shows Mel and Maggie discovering their mother’s dead body (she fell out a window…), meeting their half-sister Macie, who they didn’t know existed, and being told by a Giles-style British man in a cardigan that they have supernatural powers. Check it out below.

Nothing is stronger than the sisterhood. #Charmed is coming Sundays this fall to The CW! pic.twitter.com/K053xSHZZG — Charmed (@cw_charmed) May 17, 2018

Jennie Snyder Urman, the prolific TV producer behind Gilmore Girls and Jane the Virgin, is behind the series, which is based on the original drama from Constance M Burge which ran from 1998-2006.

Charmed is set to debut in the US this autumn, but it has yet to be picked up by a UK broadcaster. Our money is on Netflix, who have taken on international rights for The CW’s recent Dynasty reboot and Urman’s Hispanic soap Jane the Virgin.