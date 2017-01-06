According to multiple Hollywood news reports, CW has ordered a script from the team behind US comedy Jane the Virgin for a reimagining of the popular show, which would have a completely new cast and would be set in a New England town in 1976.

The Charmed Ones of the original series shared their delight at the news on Twitter:

The last attempt to bring back Charmed was in 2013 when The CW's sister network CBS decided not to commission a production from a script by a different writing team.