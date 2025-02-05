This means episode 7 is expected to air at the usual time of 8pm a week later, on Sunday 23rd February.

This isn't the first time the BAFTA Film Awards has shaken up the scheduling for a season of Call the Midwife. The same happened last year, when the season 13 finale was pushed by a week.

Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan, Daniel Laurie as Reggie Jackson and Cliff Parisi as Fred Buckle in Call the Midwife. BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney

The BAFTA Film Awards will again be hosted by David Tennant, with films in the running for major awards including Conclave, Emilia Pérez, The Brutalist, Anora, Dune: Part Two and Wicked.

This week's episode of Call the Midwife will see Joyce facing a difficult situation when a mother suffers postnatal complications, while a council strike leads to an outbreak of Weil’s disease, and Cyril finds his life turned upside down.

Last week, members of the show's cast attended the Radio Times Covers Party 2025, and answered some of our burning questions about their characters' futures.

For instance, Trixie star Helen George was asked about whether Matthew will return to Poplar at some point, to which she responded: "Who knows!"

"It'll be interesting to see what happens there. At the moment, I don't know, and I'm excited to find out what happens", she continued.

After the BAFTA Film Awards, Call the Midwife will return on Sunday 23rd February at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

