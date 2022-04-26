Call the Midwife stars join BFI & Radio Times Television Festival 2022

Creator and writer Heidi Thomas and executive producer Pippa Harris were previously announced to be joining the panel, where they will discuss the secrets of the Sunday-night favourite's success.

In anticipation of the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival 2022, which is coming to London's Southbank in May, more details have now been announced regarding a real highlight of the line-up - a panel and Q&A for Call the Midwife .

However, it has now been revealed that cast members Helen George (Trixie Franklin), Laura Main (Shelagh Turner) and Stephen McGann (Dr Turner) will also be in attendance.

In appearing at the festival, George Main and McGann will join the likes of Martin Freeman, Mary Berry and Sir Bob Geldof, all of whom have been confirmed to take part in one of the many panels, Q&As and exclusive screenings.

It follows the news that filming has now started on Call the Midwife season 12, with Jenny Agutter and Linda Bassett appearing in the traditional clapperboard shot to mark the beginning of the first scene this year.

George and Main previously spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Covers Party, and explained that this year's season will be the "first time in a few years" that the show is filmed without COVID restrictions.

Main said: "There will be no perspex. We can kiss, we can touch and do what we do."

Meanwhile Nancy and Sister Frances actors Megan Cusack and Ella Bruccoleri spoke about the show's longevity saying "it could go on for years" and that there would be "uproar if it didn't".

The BFI & Radio Times Television Festival runs from 20th to 22nd May 2022 and you can get tickets here.

Call The Midwife will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Seasons 1-11 are available on BBC iPlayer now.

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now