Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press about the upcoming Christmas episode, Jenny Agutter (who plays Sister Julienne) said: "For me, when I read it, I was very touched by it. It’s quite Dickensian.

"It is quite dark, but in with that is a lot of humour and a lot of humanity, and that's what lightens it.

"It's just the recognition that we’re in difficult times, we've been in difficult times, we always were in difficult times. It just recognises that."

Similarly, Shelagh Turner star Laura Main said: "I think it also feels really apt as a Christmas story to not just be full of joy and cheer, because life doesn't stop for Christmas.

"Life can be difficult, and so that's reflected in the story. To take a moment to think of others, and see people serving others, is a nice message at Christmas."

Call the Midwife Christmas special. BBC/Nealstreet Productions

Teasing a little more about some of the stories set to unfold, Agutter went on: "Well, the homeless family is absolutely soul-destroying, just watching that happen, people evicted from their places. And we know that's happening today.

"As you say, life goes on and Christmas doesn't make it easier. It is for some, but not for everybody."

As of now, we know that amid the usual Christmas fun, there are set to be cases of influenza and the Hong Kong flu to also contend with. So, a very mixed bag for our Poplar residents!

According to the synopsis for the episodes: "As Poplar also prepares for a carol concert, the neighbourhood is gripped by the news of an escaped prisoner and fears grow that he may be in the local area after a spate of break-ins.

"The Turner children are caught up in the fever surrounding the Blue Peter Christmas appeal to collect dinky cars and scrap metal.

"Trixie makes a fleeting visit to Nonnatus House and is delighted to see her brother Geoffrey, and Miss Higgins has her grandson Harry stay for Christmas.

"Violet hosts a mince pie competition but the Buckles’ preparations for Reggie’s homecoming are thrown into turmoil."

The cast's comments come after Stephen McGann and Rebecca Gethings previously teased to RadioTimes.com that the Christmas special would be full of laughs and tears.

Asked what fans can expect, McGann said: "It is all the fun of the fair and also the normal kind of darkness you would expect with Call the Midwife."

Gethings also previously teased: "There will be tears and laughter, it's heartwarming as always. It's about community, but yeah, they're always tested at Christmas, it's not just about cuddles and Horlicks."

We wouldn't expect anything less from Call the Midwife, of course. It is certainly a cause for celebration, though, as the double bill marks the first time in the show's history that Call the Midwife will be airing two 60-minute episodes rather than its usual 90-minute Christmas instalment.

More recently, filming on season 14 officially wrapped, with new episodes set to air in 2025. Plus, we know that Call the Midwife season 15 has already been confirmed, so there's plenty more drama to come!

Call the Midwife returns to BBC One and iPlayer this Christmas.

