The first full-length trailer, which Netflix released today, gives us a glimpse at the picturesque period setting and its residents, all of whom appear to be reading the mysterious Lady Whistledown's scandal sheet, which has started revealing subjects by name.

"My name is Lady Whistledown. You do not know me and never shall but be forewarned, dear reader, I certainly know you," the faceless writer, played by Julie Andrews, is heard saying as the trailer showcases the show's stellar cast, including Adjoa Andoh (Doctor Who), Regé-Jean Page (For the People), Golda Rosheuvel (Luther) and Phoebe Dynevor (Dickensian).

The rest of the clip teases forbidden trysts, high-societal drama, romantic rivalry and the numerous balls to come, where "we shall discover which young ladies might succeed at securing a match".

What's certain is that any scandals are sure to be uncovered by Lady Whistledown in due course.

Based on the romance novels by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton also stars Derry Girls' Nicola Coughlan, Line of Duty's Polly Walker, W1A's Jonathan Bailey, Vanity Fair's Claudia Jessie, Death in Paradise's Ben Miller and The Crown's Lorraine Ashbourne among others.

Bridgerton arrives on Netflix on 25th December 2020. You can order the Bridgerton novels on Amazon.