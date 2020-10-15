When is the Bridgerton release date? Netflix cast, plot and latest news

Period drama fans are in for a treat, with a new lavish series on the way to Netflix, set around a well-to-do family living in Regency-era London.

Bridgerton is based on the romance novels by Julia Quinn, and can count Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan and Line of Duty’s Polly Walker among its cast, with acting royalty Julie Andrews featuring as the show’s narrator.

And we’ve now been given a first look at some of the characters appearing in the series – including Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page as the romantic leads – with Netflix having released a selection of images from the set.

The streaming platform has also announced exactly when we can expect to see the series. Read on for everything we know about Bridgerton.

Bridgerton’s Netflix release date

It’s now been confirmed the series will launch on Netflix on Christmas Day – so you’ll be able to enjoy all the drama from 25th December 2020 onwards.

Bridgerton cast

There is a MASSIVE ensemble cast on board for this, filling out the 10-strong Bridgerton family and their closest acquaintances.

Phoebe Dynevor plays Daphne Bridgerton, the young debutante set to join the marriage mart. Regé-Jean Page plays Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings who finds himself the primary topic of conversation in the town, but has zero interest in his title or taking a wife.

Golda Rosheuvel (Silent Witness) will star as Queen Charlotte, a tastemaker and chief gossip of London society. Jonathan Bailey (W1A) plays Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest sibling and head of the family since the death of his father.

Luke Newton stars as Colin Bridgerton, a good-natured young man who becomes infatuated with a young woman who has newly arrived to London. Claudia Jessie (Vanity Fair) plays Eloise Bridgerton, the brazen and rebellious sibling who believes she’s destined for something greater than marriage.

Nicola Coughlan plays Penelope Featherington, a young girl with a sharp wit and a kind heart who has been born into a family that doesn’t understand her. Ruby Barker plays Marina Thompson, who has been sent from the country to live with her cousins, the Featheringtons.

Sabrina Bartlett plays Siena Rosso, a captivating opera singer who is having a secret affair with a prominent lord. Ruth Gemmell (Penny Dreadful) plays Lady Violet Bridgerton, the matriarch of the central family who wants all of her children to marry for love.

Adjoa Andoh plays Lady Danbury, a dowager who runs the town. Polly Walker plays Lady Portia Featherington, an ambitious mother who is determined to shop her daughters out to the most impressive suitors.

Luke Thompson will play Benedict Bridgerton, the second eldest of the siblings, who hopes to turn his artistic hobby into a career. Will Tilson stars as Gregory Bridgerton, a “terror with a heart of gold”, who is constantly teasing his sister, Hyacinth.

Florence Hunt will play Hyacinth Bridgerton, the youngest Bridgerton sibling who is dying to follow in her sisters’ footsteps and take part in the marriage mart. Ruby Stokes will star as Francesca Bridgerton, the most reserved of the siblings, who is careful with her words and has a sly sense of humour.

Ben Miller will play Lord Featherington, the lecherous lord who is seen as “a bit of a joke” in London high society. Bessie Carter plays Prudence Featherington, the eldest female in the family, who is enduring her third season on the marriage mart.

Harriet Cains plays Philipa Featherington, the middle Featherington child, who is hellbent on finding herself a husband. Martins Imhangbe plays Will Mondrich, an up-and-coming boxer who climbs London’s social hierarchy due to his newfound celebrity.

Lorraine Ashbourne plays Mrs Varley, the Featherington Housekeeper. And last – but by absolutely no means least – iconic Mary Poppins and Sound of Music star Julie Andrews provides the voice of narrator Lady Whistledown.

Bridgerton plot

Netflix’s official synopsis for the series reads: “Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market.

“Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne.

“Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future.”

Is there a trailer for Bridgerton on Netflix?

We’re still awaiting a trailer at this stage, but Netflix has released a load of images giving fans a first look at several of the major characters from the new series – wearing costumes as lavish as you’d expect for a programme set in Regency-era London!

Check them out below:

Jonathan Bailey can be seen lounging in a chair as Anthony Bridgerton as he chats to Reg-Jean Page as Simon Basset in the above image.

The above images shows one of the series main stars – Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton.

Several of the show’s stars enjoy a garden party, including Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Polly Walker as Portia Featherington, Harriet Cains as Phillipa Featherington, and Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington.

Another of the show’s stars – Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, is seen here reading with a cup of tea.

This photo shows Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury chatting with Reg-Jean Page as Simon Basset.

And finally here’s Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington eating some goodies from a tin.

Bridgerton arrives on Netflix on 25th December 2020.