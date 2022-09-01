James Nesbitt will be reprising his role as DCI Tom Brannick in the second run – after it was revealed to the audience at the end of the first season that the mysterious assassin known as Goliath had actually been him all along.

The BBC has released the trailer for season 2 of Bloodlands ahead of the Northern Ireland-set drama's return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this month.

Unsurprisingly, he features prominently in the new trailer, this time working on a case concerning a murdered accountant and some missing gold, which we soon find out is linked to none other than Goliath himself.

"The gold belonged to Goliath," says Charlene McKenna's DS Niamh McGovern, and although DCS Jackie Twomey (Lorcan Cranitch) is quick to retort that Goliath is dead, McGovern doesn't seem convinced.

"What if he's still out there?" she asks.

Meanwhile, we also see Brannick share a discussion with new character Olivia Foyle – the murdered accountant's enigmatic widow played by Marcella's Victoria Smurfit.

"You could help me find it," he tells her, and when she asks if he means helping him or helping the police, he answers that it's the same thing. But she responds: "Is it?"

And we also hear someone accuse Brannick of being a dirty cop – so it certainly seems like he's going to have his work cut out to keep his hidden identity a secret throughout the season.

You can watch the trailer in full below.

The official synopsis for the new season reads: "When the murder of a crooked accountant unravels a trail of greed that threatens to expose his identity as the legendary assassin Goliath, DCI Tom Brannick and the accountant’s widow Olivia Foyle must keep each other dangerously close."

Meanwhile, DC Billy 'Birdy' Bird (Chris Walley) is also set to become entangled in the complex web of lies, and it's understood that the impact will stretch to Brannick's personal life too, with Lola Petticrew returning as his daughter, Izzy

Chirs Brandon once again provides the scripts for the new run, while Line of Duty's Jed Mercurio is also back as an executive producer.

Bloodlands will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer later in September – season 1 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

