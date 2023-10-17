Read more:

Here are the 10 Black rising stars that everyone should be talking about.

Keivonn Woodard

Keivonn Woodard as Sam in The Last of Us HBO/Warner Media

You might have been wondering how much more emotional The Last of Us could get after Frank and Bill's story - and then along came Henry (Lamar Johnson) and Sam, played by the brilliant Keivonn Woodard. Young Woodard immediately stole the show, with his enthralling portrayal as the superhero-obsessed defiant child at the end of the world, cracking both Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel’s (Pedro Pascal) tough armour with ease.

His scenes remain some of the most memorable, heartwarming, and soul-crushing of the entire series and it’s all down to his sheer talent. Pascal said it best when he described the youngster’s performance as “disarming and heartbreaking and hilarious”. On set, Woodard clearly had all of his co-stars in awe, with Ramsey being inspired to learn ASL. Plus, not only did he completely crush the role, he’s also been advocating for more Deaf representation on TV - all while presumably grappling with his school work. Louise Griffin

Izuka Hoyle

Izuka Hoyle as Camille in Boiling Point BBC/ Ascendant Fox,Kevin Baker

Most recently, Izuka Hoyle returned to the chaotic world of Boiling Point for the BBC series, a role which earned her a deserved Scottish BAFTA after the 2021 film's release - and it's easy to see why. In among the hectic nature of the one-shot film, Hoyle managed to deliver a stellar performance as French chef Camille, and takes on a tonally different but equally as endearing role in Channel 4's Big Boys as Corinne. As well as appearances in Deadwater Fell, Clique, Villain and Persuasion, Hoyle has proven she can take on pretty much any role that’s thrown at her and judging from her exciting late 2023 releases, we can only hope there's plenty more to come. Morgan Cormack

Sophie Wilde

Sophie Wilde as Mia in Everything Now. Netflix/Left Bank

Australian actor Sophie Wilde is one of the most exciting young actors working today. I first came across her in BBC drama You Don't Know Me in 2021 – although some viewers might already have seen her work in Australian series Eden – and was instantly captivated by her performance, such is her innate magnetism. Since then, she's gone on to appear in ITVX period drama Tom Jones, which allowed her to showcase a different side to her talents, and Netflix's Everything Now, in which she plays a 16-year-old who is recovering from an eating disorder.

The role demanded a lot from Wilde, in part due to the subject matter, but also due to its straddling of both drama and comedy, requiring her to master the whole gamut of tone and emotion, often in a single scene.

She's next set to appear in Boy Swallows Universe, a Netflix Australia production based on the popular novel of the same name, and we predict there will be plenty more to come beyond that. Abby Robinson

India Amarteifio

India Amarteifio as young Queen Charlotte in Queen Charlotte Liam Daniel/ Netflix

Prior to her casting as young Queen Charlotte in the Netflix series of the same name, India Amarteifio had a number of titles to her name, but she certainly wasn't a global star. Naturally, that changed following the Bridgerton spin-off's release.

The period drama was a huge success, in large part due to Amarteifio's outstanding performance. The role asked a lot of the youngster, but she shone brightly throughout, seamlessly capturing Charlotte's charisma and regal spirit, while also showcasing her vulnerability when the weight of her husband's illness bore down on her.

It's also important to note that Amarteifio was following on from Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in her later years, but she not only matched that performance, she also ensured that there was a consistent through line between the two.

At just 22 years of age, Amarteifio is already a bona fide star. Abby Robinson

Jaden Michael

Jaden Michael as Mickey Bolitar in Harlan Coben’s Shelter. Prime Video

Leading a Harlan Coben series is no easy feat, with the mystery novelist garnering an even wider audience with his recent slate of gripping dramas. But Jaden Michael delivers a thoughtful and considered performance in his leading role as Mickey Bolitar in Prime Video’s Shelter.

Many people’s first introduction to the actor was in Netflix’s Colin in Black & White, where Michael once again proved he’s not afraid to tackle meatier roles, this time as the younger version of athlete and civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick. Although Michael only has two series under his belt as of now, there’s no doubt that this young star will be at the helm of many more thought-provoking dramas and films to come. Morgan Cormack

Nico Parker

Nico Parker as Sarah Miller in The Last of Us HBO/Warner Media

It’s an understatement to say HBO’s The Last of Us was well-cast and, alongside Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsay as Ellie, Nico Parker’s casting was another genius move. Parker played Joel’s daughter Sarah and, while she didn’t have long to make her mark on the series, she didn’t let that hold her back. She instantly made the role her own, riffing off Pascal, and we saw the terrors of the pandemic unfold through her eyes.

But it was Parker’s final scene in episode 1 that left fans reeling, with the actress giving a horrifyingly realistic and harrowing portrayal of a young girl on the brink of death. From that moment, there was no doubt Parker would have a spectacular future ahead of her. Next up, she’s headed for two feature films - the live-action version of How to Train Your Dragon and leading the cast of Suncoast alongside Laura Linney. We can’t wait! Louise Griffin

Vivian Oparah

Vivian Oparah as Stink in Then You Run Stephanie Kulbach © Sky UK Ltd

Vivian Oparah has been around for a few years now, and has been impressing audiences since her first role in Doctor Who spin-off Class, and this year jumped to prominence in romantic comedy film Rye Lane. However, her appearance in Then You Run is perhaps some of her strongest work to date.

Speaking with RadioTimes.com, the writer behind the thriller series, Ben Chanan, said that Stink was one of his favourite characters, and it’s not difficult to see why. Stink is the self-interested friend of central character Tara, who consistently gets the gang into worse and worse situations, purely in the hope of enriching herself and the belief that she will somehow beat the odds.

Oparah is a large reason behind why this character works. It would have been so easy for Stink to be one dimensional and unlikeable, given her apparent immaturity and solipsism. Instead, Oparah makes her a funny and complex protagonist, who is easy to root for despite her flaws. The character goes on a hugely engaging journey, and the sixth episode where she takes centre stage is one of the show’s finest outings. Whether it’s in a second season of Then You Run or some other project, Oparah’s next move will certainly be one to watch. James Hibbs

Lauryn Ajufo

Lauryn Ajufo plays Becca in Everything Now Netflix / Left Bank

Lauryn Ajufo's profile has steadily grown over the past four years. From her role in the Boiling Point film in 2019, which earned her a nomination at the British Independent Film Awards, she has gone on to secure main roles in ITVX teen drama Tell Me Everything, and Netflix series The Last Bus and Everything Now, as well as popping up in Accused and Luther: The Fallen Sun.

Ajufo's performances in Tell Me Everything and Everything Now, another teen drama, showcase the full breadth of her talents, particularly when we find her characters in emotionally charged moments. There's an authenticity to her delivery, which draws you in and holds you there. You feel what she's feeling, even when her characters are rendered silent by the weight of their trauma – but that doesn't mean she can't effortlessly switch it up when the material shifts into lighter territory, such is the scope of her talents.

We can't wait to see what Ajufo does next. Abby Robinson

Arsema Thomas

Arsema Thomas as young Agatha Danbury in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Netflix

Arsema Thomas broke onto the scene in Netflix's Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story as young Lady Agatha Danbury. Though the show was centred around Charlotte's marriage to King George, it also closely followed Agatha's life and her integral role in the success of their marriage. With a quick tongue and the determination to establish herself in society, Agatha reports the intimate details of Charlotte's marriage to the King's mother, Princess Augusta, to outwardly aid "The Great Experiment" for her own private social gain.

Thomas delivered a captivating nuance to a woman trapped in a loveless marriage, who is tirelessly focusing on establishing a future for herself. She commands the room and Thomas steals every scene. Her eyes often swim with tears, as she smashes through the glass ceilings that Princess Augusta tries to enforce, to establish herself as a powerful woman and an invaluable member of Queen Charlotte's ladies in waiting. The American actress is one to watch. Jess Bacon

Yasmin Monet Prince

Yasmin Monet Prince as Ruth in Then You Run Stephanie Kulbach © Sky UK Ltd

Fans of Prime Video series Hanna will have already been acquainted with Yasmin Monet Prince, but for others watching Then You Run it may well have been the first time they became aware of her. If this is the case, then what a first project this is to be recognised for. As one of the central quartet, Prince takes on a crucial role, playing the sharpest and most practically minded of the group, Ruth.

Given the shaky levels of morality elsewhere, Ruth helps to steady the ship, not just bringing her friends back down to earth but also assuring us that there’s a metaphorical adult in the room. It’s a tough tightrope to walk to then also make Ruth as engaging and watchable as her friends, but Prince does so and then some. She will soon also be seen in the upcoming Netflix series Supacell, alongside Doctor Who’s Tosin Cole and Eddie Marsan, as Prince continues to secure her place as a rising star to watch. James Hibbs

