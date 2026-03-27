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Sally Bretton on Beyond Paradise, Not Going Out and the one thing about Death in Paradise that made her scream
The actress talks exclusively about the new season of Beyond Paradise and why she loves the detective show so much.
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Published: Friday, 27 March 2026 at 8:00 am
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