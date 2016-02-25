"They both find themselves single and there's obviously chemistry between them," she continues.

It all sounds rather hopeful for the detective, who has been incredibly unlucky in love so far. Will Martha become a permanent fixture on the island?

"I could imagine it, but I don't know," Bretton replies. "There is certainly something between them but whether it would develop into anything? He's not been the luckiest man so I'm not sure whether his luck is about to change or not."

More like this

A sixth series of the drama has just been commissioned by the BBC and, if the romance between Martha and Humphrey is destined to last, Bretton would be keen to return to Guadaloupe.

"It's an awesome job and I thoroughly enjoyed it," she said, adding: "It is so the gig that everybody wants to get. It's amazing. You just can't believe that it's real. It's jolly and gorgeous and a lot like paradise! It's not often you get to do something like that."

Even the heat wasn't an issue for the 35-year-old. "I was lucky because all my scenes were outside. It was intense, but because my days weren't long, it was just gorgeous. It was nice to have the sun on my back!"

Her only reservation about returning would be the distance from England but she's got an idea about how to get around that: "It's perfect except that it's so far away. If you could get your family to join you for some of it, if you were going longer, that would be the secret."

Advertisement

Death in Paradise series 5 concludes on Thursday at 9:00pm on BBC1