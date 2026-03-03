Beyond Paradise season 4 is just around the corner and, as is tradition, several guest stars will be heading to Shipton Abbott as the island's police force find themselves investigating another run of mysteries.

Familiar faces include EastEnders' Phil Daniels, who previously appeared in season 1 as fisherman Marvellous Harris, and Gavin & Stacey star Melanie Walters, whose role has yet to be revealed.

According to the official synopsis: "Fact and folklore blur as the team investigate the death of a novelist who predicted their demise, a magical night of Dark Morris that soon turns sour, a stolen treasure map that suddenly reappears, and the alleged sighting of a vengeful mermaid lurking out at sea."

Elsewhere, Humphrey (Kris Marshall) and Martha (Sally Bretton) "launch into married life as they search for a new home, while Humphrey wrestles with an impossible decision that may change the lives of everyone at the station forever".

But it remains to be seen whether they will continue to foster or even consider adoption – especially given just how painful it was to say goodbye to Rosie last season when she returned to her biological mum.

Melanie Walters in Beyond Paradise. :BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barrett

The guest cast for season 4 also includes Susan George (Straw Dogs), Colin McFarlane (The War Between the Land and the Sea), Michael Cochrane (The Archers), Vincent Franklin (The Thick of It), Alex Macqueen (The Inbetweeners) and Tristan Sturrock (Poldark).

Susan George in Beyond Paradise. BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Joss Barrett

Rounding it out are Andrea Lowe (Sherwood), Rachel Cassidy (Downton Abbey), Emily Stott (Foundation), Rina Mahoney (Happy Valley), Susan Penhaligon (A Fine Romance), James Clay (MobLand), Kenneth Collard (Cuckoo) and Narinda Samra (Ackley Bridge).

Colin McFarlane in Beyond Paradise. BBC / Red Planet Pictures / HC

Beyond Paradise season 4 will also see the return of Zahra Ahmadi (DS Esther Williams), Dylan Llewellyn (PC Kelby Hartford), Barbara Flynn (Anne Lloyd), Felicity Montagu (Margo Martins), Jamie Bamber (Archie Hughes), Melina Sinadinou (Zoe Williams) and Eva Feiler (Lucy Thompson).

As for other potential storylines, after an initial health scare last season, Anne was given the all-clear – but will her new lease of life see her launch herself back into the dating scene?

Meanwhile, there still appears to be unfinished business between Esther and Archie, despite the detective continually pushing him away.

Beyond Paradise season 4 arrives soon on BBC One and iPlayer.

