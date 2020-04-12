Where were the Brussels scenes filmed in ITV's Belgravia?

The series kicks off on the eve of the Battle of Waterloo in Brussels, where self-made man James Trenchard has risen to become of the the principal suppliers (nicknamed the 'Magician') to the Duke of Wellington. Trenchard and his family, including his wife Anne and adult daughter Sophia, are living with him, and Hopetoun House in Scotland served as a key filming location for the family's Brussels home.

Facade of Hopetoun House (Getty Images)

Other locations used for Brussels scenes included Wrest Park in Bedfordshire, where the chapel scenes were filmed, and Bath Assembly Hall, which was used for ballroom scenes.

Where was the Trenchards' London house filmed?

Following the show's beginnings in Brussels, the series jumps forward 26 years to London, where the Trenchards are mixing with high society and attending tea parties thrown by duchesses. Having made his fortunes during the Napoleonic Wars, it's no wonder that James Trenchard can afford a beautiful town house (where he and Anne live alongside their now-adult son Oliver and his wife, Susan).

When it came to filming the Trenchard's London base, the show's locations scouts picked 50 Moray Place, in Edinburgh, as the exterior for the Trenchard's home, while Manderston House, a stately home in Berwickshire, Scotland, was used for various scenes set inside the family home. Basildon Park, a Georgian mansion, and Syon House, in west London, were also used for the house's interior.

Where was the Duchess of Bedford's house filmed?

In episode one Anne Trenchard attends an afternoon tea (a newly invented concept) at the Duchess of Bedford's London townhouse. The opulent setting is where Anne first meets Lady Brockenhurst, and they discuss the latter's son, Lord Edmund Bellasis.

The scenes were shot inside West Wycombe House, a country house built during the 18th century in Buckinghamshire, England.

Where was the fictional Lymington filmed?

In the series, the fictional Lymington is the Earl of Brockenhurst's ancestral country home in Hampshire, where both he and Lady Brockenhurst retreat during episode two.

A huge marquee is set up at Wrotham Park, 2009 (Getty Images)

Various key scenes featuring Lymington were shot at Wrotham Park in Hertfordshire, situated south of the town of Potters Bar. Viewers might recognise Wrotham Park as a location used in various other films and television series, including Gosford Park and the 2004 film adaptation of Vanity Fair, both of which were penned by Belgravia creator Julian Fellowes.

Where was the Brockenhurst's London home filmed?

The Brockenhursts also have a suitably lavish London home, where Anne eventually meets with Lady Brockenhurst. The house's exterior shots were filmed at 9 Moray Place in Edinburgh, while scenes filmed inside the house were shot at Manderston House (the same location used for the Trenchards' London house). Meanwhile 4 Moray Place was used for the Duchess' bedroom.

Where was Glanville filmed?

Scenes featuring Anne Trenchard's beloved dilapidated Elizabethan manor house, which she renovated, were filmed at the Tudor manor house Loseley Park in Guildford. The same location was also used for the Oscar-winning film The Favourite and various other projects, including The Crown and the 2009 mini-series Emma.

Other key Belgravia locations included: Hampton Court Palace (a stand-in for various locations including Hyde Park, Green Park and Kensington Gardens); Syon House (used for both the Trenchard's London house (see above) and the home of Lady Maria Grey and Lady Templemore); Athenaeum Club in London; Chatham Dockyard (for Girton's Mill, London Market, and Pimm's Chop House); and Quarry Bank Mill in Wilslow (for Bakewell Cottage and Girton's Mill).