The BAFTA Cymru Award nominations for 2024 have been announced, with Doctor Who, Steeltown Murders and one-off drama Men Up leading the pack.

While Doctor Who has received five nominations, including for Ncuti Gatwa in the Best Actor category and Russell T Davies in the writer category, Men Up and Steeltown Murders have both received six nominations.

Other notable nominees include Sion Daniel Young for his role in Slow Horses, Aimee-Ffion Edwards for her role in Dreamland and Euros Lyn for directing Heartstopper.

Thriller series Wolf also received four nominations, while Welcome to Wrexham was among those recognised in the Factual Series category.

BAFTA Cymru's chair Angharad Mair said in a statement: "Congratulations to this year’s Bafta Cymru nominees, who on and off-screen have demonstrated exceptional craft and creativity through a very impressive range of work.

"Today’s Bafta Cymru nominations are a list of must-watch films, TV shows and performances, and underscore the importance of nurturing Welsh creative talent."

Read on for a full list of nominees at this year's BAFTA Cymru Awards.

Actor

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor, leaning across the TARDIS control panel and looking straight into the camera.
Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

  • Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who

  • Philip Glenister – Steeltown Murders

  • Rhodri Meilir – Pren ar y Bryn

  • Sion Daniel Young – Slow Horses

Actress

  • Aimee-Ffion Edwards – Dreamland

  • Alexandra Roach – Men Up

  • Annes Elwy – Bariau

  • Nia Roberts – Pren ar y Bryn

Breakthrough Cymru

  • Alaw Llewelyn Roberts – Bariau

  • Bethan Marlow – The Date

  • Daisy Brown – Slammed: The Eighties

  • Janis Pugh – Chuck Chuck Baby

Children's programme

  • I Was Bullied

  • Newyddion NI

  • Ser Steilio

Costume design

  • Dawn Thomas-Mondo – Steeltown Murders

  • Hayley Nebauer – Black Cake

  • Ffion Elinor – Pren Ar Y Bryn

Director: factual

  • Caryl Ebenezer – Siân Phillips at 90

  • Chloe Fairweather – The Kidnap of Angel Lynn

  • Jenny Casterton – The Crash Detectives

  • Jess Howe – Strike! The Women Who Fought Back

Director: fiction

The cast of Men Up laughing by the coast
Phaldut Sharma, Iwan Rheon, Mark Lewis Jones and Steffan Rhodri in Men Up. BBC/Quay Street Productions/Tom Jackson

  • Ashley Way – Men Up

  • Euros Lyn – Heartstopper

  • Lee Haven Jones – Passenger

  • Marc Evans – Steeltown Murders

Editing

  • Dylan Goch – Firebombers

  • John Richards – Men Up

  • Sara Jones – The Way

  • Tim Hodges – Doctor Who

Entertainment programme

  • Cân I Gymru 2024

  • Christmas with Katherine Jenkins

  • Iaith ar Daith (Welsh on the Road)

  • Max Boyce at 80

Factual series

  • Siwrna Scandi Chris

  • Slammed: The Eighties

  • Welcome to Wrexham

  • Y Frwydr: Stori Anabledd

Feature/television film

  • Bolan’s Shoes

  • Chuck Chuck Baby

  • Men Up

Make-up and hair

  • Claire Pritchard-Jones – Wolf

  • Claire Williams – Doctor Who

  • James Spinks – Y Sŵn

Photography factual

  • Haydn Denman - Siân Phillips at 90

  • Sam Jordan-Richardson – Legends of Welsh Sport: Jim Roberts

  • Theo Tennant – Frontier Town

Photography and lighting: fiction

Jack Caffery (Ukweli Roach) in Wolf, leaning on some railings
Jack Caffery (Ukweli Roach) in Wolf. BBC/Hartswood Films Ltd/James Pardon

  • Bryan Gavigan – Passenger

  • Sam Heasman – Wolf

  • Sam Thomas – Steeltown Murders

Presenter

  • Chris Roberts – Siwrna Scandi Chris

  • Lemarl Freckleton - Black Music Wales

  • Rhod Gilbert – Rhod Gilbert: A Pain In the Neck

  • Stifyn Parri – Paid â Dweud Hoyw

Production design

  • Caroline Steiner – Chuck Chuck Baby

  • Gerwyn Lloyd – Pren Ar Y Bryn

  • James North – The Winter King

Short film

  • Being Seen

  • Frontier Town

  • Smile

  • Spectre of the Bear

Single documentary

  • Paid â Dweud Hoyw

  • Rhod Gilbert: A Pain in the Neck

  • Siân Phillips at 90

  • Strike! The Women Who Fought Back

Sound

  • Sound Team - Doctor Who

  • Sound Team - Men Up

  • Sound Team - Wolf

Television drama

  • Casualty

  • Pren ar y Bryn

  • Steeltown Murders

Writer

  • Russell T Davies – Doctor Who

  • Matthew Barry – Men Up

  • Megan Gallagher – Wolf

The Bafta Cymru Awards 2024 will take place at ICCW in Newport on 20th October.

The Bafta Cymru Awards 2024 will take place at ICCW in Newport on 20th October.

