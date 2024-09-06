Other notable nominees include Sion Daniel Young for his role in Slow Horses, Aimee-Ffion Edwards for her role in Dreamland and Euros Lyn for directing Heartstopper.

Thriller series Wolf also received four nominations, while Welcome to Wrexham was among those recognised in the Factual Series category.

BAFTA Cymru's chair Angharad Mair said in a statement: "Congratulations to this year’s Bafta Cymru nominees, who on and off-screen have demonstrated exceptional craft and creativity through a very impressive range of work.

"Today’s Bafta Cymru nominations are a list of must-watch films, TV shows and performances, and underscore the importance of nurturing Welsh creative talent."

Read on for a full list of nominees at this year's BAFTA Cymru Awards.

Actor

Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who

Philip Glenister – Steeltown Murders

Rhodri Meilir – Pren ar y Bryn

Sion Daniel Young – Slow Horses

Actress

Aimee-Ffion Edwards – Dreamland

Alexandra Roach – Men Up

Annes Elwy – Bariau

Nia Roberts – Pren ar y Bryn

Breakthrough Cymru

Alaw Llewelyn Roberts – Bariau

Bethan Marlow – The Date

Daisy Brown – Slammed: The Eighties

Janis Pugh – Chuck Chuck Baby

Children's programme

I Was Bullied

Newyddion NI

Ser Steilio

Costume design

Dawn Thomas-Mondo – Steeltown Murders

Hayley Nebauer – Black Cake

Ffion Elinor – Pren Ar Y Bryn

Director: factual

Caryl Ebenezer – Siân Phillips at 90

Chloe Fairweather – The Kidnap of Angel Lynn

Jenny Casterton – The Crash Detectives

Jess Howe – Strike! The Women Who Fought Back

Director: fiction

Phaldut Sharma, Iwan Rheon, Mark Lewis Jones and Steffan Rhodri in Men Up. BBC/Quay Street Productions/Tom Jackson

Ashley Way – Men Up

Euros Lyn – Heartstopper

Lee Haven Jones – Passenger

Marc Evans – Steeltown Murders

Editing

Dylan Goch – Firebombers

John Richards – Men Up

Sara Jones – The Way

Tim Hodges – Doctor Who

Entertainment programme

Cân I Gymru 2024

Christmas with Katherine Jenkins

Iaith ar Daith (Welsh on the Road)

Max Boyce at 80

Factual series

Siwrna Scandi Chris

Slammed: The Eighties

Welcome to Wrexham

Y Frwydr: Stori Anabledd

Feature/television film

Bolan’s Shoes

Chuck Chuck Baby

Men Up

Make-up and hair

Claire Pritchard-Jones – Wolf

Claire Williams – Doctor Who

James Spinks – Y Sŵn

Photography factual

Haydn Denman - Siân Phillips at 90

Sam Jordan-Richardson – Legends of Welsh Sport: Jim Roberts

Theo Tennant – Frontier Town

Photography and lighting: fiction

Jack Caffery (Ukweli Roach) in Wolf. BBC/Hartswood Films Ltd/James Pardon

Bryan Gavigan – Passenger

Sam Heasman – Wolf

Sam Thomas – Steeltown Murders

Presenter

Chris Roberts – Siwrna Scandi Chris

Lemarl Freckleton - Black Music Wales

Rhod Gilbert – Rhod Gilbert: A Pain In the Neck

Stifyn Parri – Paid â Dweud Hoyw

Production design

Caroline Steiner – Chuck Chuck Baby

Gerwyn Lloyd – Pren Ar Y Bryn

James North – The Winter King

Short film

Being Seen

Frontier Town

Smile

Spectre of the Bear

Single documentary

Paid â Dweud Hoyw

Rhod Gilbert: A Pain in the Neck

Siân Phillips at 90

Strike! The Women Who Fought Back

Sound

Sound Team - Doctor Who

Sound Team - Men Up

Sound Team - Wolf

Television drama

Casualty

Pren ar y Bryn

Steeltown Murders

Writer

Russell T Davies – Doctor Who

Matthew Barry – Men Up

Megan Gallagher – Wolf

The Bafta Cymru Awards 2024 will take place at ICCW in Newport on 20th October.

