Doctor Who and Men Up lead BAFTA Cymru 2024 Awards with sweep of nominations
Ncuti Gatwa and Philip Glenister are among the Best Actor nominees.
The BAFTA Cymru Award nominations for 2024 have been announced, with Doctor Who, Steeltown Murders and one-off drama Men Up leading the pack.
While Doctor Who has received five nominations, including for Ncuti Gatwa in the Best Actor category and Russell T Davies in the writer category, Men Up and Steeltown Murders have both received six nominations.
Other notable nominees include Sion Daniel Young for his role in Slow Horses, Aimee-Ffion Edwards for her role in Dreamland and Euros Lyn for directing Heartstopper.
Thriller series Wolf also received four nominations, while Welcome to Wrexham was among those recognised in the Factual Series category.
BAFTA Cymru's chair Angharad Mair said in a statement: "Congratulations to this year’s Bafta Cymru nominees, who on and off-screen have demonstrated exceptional craft and creativity through a very impressive range of work.
"Today’s Bafta Cymru nominations are a list of must-watch films, TV shows and performances, and underscore the importance of nurturing Welsh creative talent."
Read on for a full list of nominees at this year's BAFTA Cymru Awards.
Actor
Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who
Philip Glenister – Steeltown Murders
Rhodri Meilir – Pren ar y Bryn
Sion Daniel Young – Slow Horses
Actress
Aimee-Ffion Edwards – Dreamland
Alexandra Roach – Men Up
Annes Elwy – Bariau
Nia Roberts – Pren ar y Bryn
Breakthrough Cymru
Alaw Llewelyn Roberts – Bariau
Bethan Marlow – The Date
Daisy Brown – Slammed: The Eighties
Janis Pugh – Chuck Chuck Baby
Children's programme
I Was Bullied
Newyddion NI
Ser Steilio
Costume design
Dawn Thomas-Mondo – Steeltown Murders
Hayley Nebauer – Black Cake
Ffion Elinor – Pren Ar Y Bryn
Director: factual
Caryl Ebenezer – Siân Phillips at 90
Chloe Fairweather – The Kidnap of Angel Lynn
Jenny Casterton – The Crash Detectives
Jess Howe – Strike! The Women Who Fought Back
Director: fiction
Ashley Way – Men Up
Euros Lyn – Heartstopper
Lee Haven Jones – Passenger
Marc Evans – Steeltown Murders
Editing
Dylan Goch – Firebombers
John Richards – Men Up
Sara Jones – The Way
Tim Hodges – Doctor Who
Entertainment programme
Cân I Gymru 2024
Christmas with Katherine Jenkins
Iaith ar Daith (Welsh on the Road)
Max Boyce at 80
Factual series
Siwrna Scandi Chris
Slammed: The Eighties
Welcome to Wrexham
Y Frwydr: Stori Anabledd
Feature/television film
Bolan’s Shoes
Chuck Chuck Baby
Men Up
Make-up and hair
Claire Pritchard-Jones – Wolf
Claire Williams – Doctor Who
James Spinks – Y Sŵn
Photography factual
Haydn Denman - Siân Phillips at 90
Sam Jordan-Richardson – Legends of Welsh Sport: Jim Roberts
Theo Tennant – Frontier Town
Photography and lighting: fiction
Bryan Gavigan – Passenger
Sam Heasman – Wolf
Sam Thomas – Steeltown Murders
Presenter
Chris Roberts – Siwrna Scandi Chris
Lemarl Freckleton - Black Music Wales
Rhod Gilbert – Rhod Gilbert: A Pain In the Neck
Stifyn Parri – Paid â Dweud Hoyw
Production design
Caroline Steiner – Chuck Chuck Baby
Gerwyn Lloyd – Pren Ar Y Bryn
James North – The Winter King
Short film
Being Seen
Frontier Town
Smile
Spectre of the Bear
Single documentary
Paid â Dweud Hoyw
Rhod Gilbert: A Pain in the Neck
Siân Phillips at 90
Strike! The Women Who Fought Back
Sound
Sound Team - Doctor Who
Sound Team - Men Up
Sound Team - Wolf
Television drama
Casualty
Pren ar y Bryn
Steeltown Murders
Writer
Russell T Davies – Doctor Who
Matthew Barry – Men Up
Megan Gallagher – Wolf
The Bafta Cymru Awards 2024 will take place at ICCW in Newport on 20th October.
