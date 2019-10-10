"I've spent the last four summers in Guadeloupe playing DI Jack Mooney," he said in a statement. "It's been a hugely rewarding and unforgettable experience, working with incredibly talented actors, directors and crew while discovering a magical part of the world.

"However, it's time to move on and explore other opportunities - preferably nearer the Arctic Circle. I'm confident that Death in Paradise will go from strength to strength and viewers will share my enthusiasm for Jack's successor!"

Details surrounding his departure are being kept under wraps, but we can expect him to be replaced by a new lead detective at some point in series nine, which will air in January 2020.

More like this

Advertisement

The show has already been commissioned for a 10th series - but we still don't know who will be heading the drama up after Ardal departs...