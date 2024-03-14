The show will debut on Friday 17th May and comes from executive producer and director Don Cheadle, known for his acting work including playing War Machine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It is based on the magazine article by Joshuah Bearman and also stars Alessandro Nivola (Kraven the Hunter), Tiffany Boone (Hunters), PJ Byrne (The Boys), Marc Menchaca (White House Plumbers) and Moses Ingram (Obi-Wan Kenobi).

André Holland as Huey P Newton in The Big Cigar. Apple TV+

Also featuring in the cast are Rebecca Dalton (Good Witch), Olli Haaskivi (Oppenheimer), Jordane Christie (The Haunting of Hill House), and Glynn Turman (Percy Jackson and the Olympians).

The official synopsis for the series says: "The Big Cigar is the incredible true story of Hollywood revolution meeting social revolution: it’s a wild caper of Black Panther founder Huey Newton escaping from the FBI to Cuba with the assistance of famed producer Bert Schneider in an impossibly elaborate plan - involving a fake movie production - that goes wrong every way it possibly can.

"And somehow, it’s all true. Mostly."

The drama is the latest series arriving on Apple TV+ to be based on a true story, after the recent success of Masters of the Air and with Manhunt about to be released.

The Big Cigar will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday 17th May with the first two episodes, then episodes will be released weekly. Sign up to Apple TV+ now.

