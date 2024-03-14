First look at André Holland as Black Panther leader Huey P Newton
The Apple TV+ drama is set to arrive in May.
First-look images have been released for The Big Cigar, the new Apple TV+ drama series which will chronicle the story of Black Panther leader Huey P Newton’s escape to Cuba.
Newton is played in the series by Moonlight star André Holland, who is seen in one of the images replicating a famous photograph of Newton sat in a throne-like chair on top of a zebra-skin rug.
The show will debut on Friday 17th May and comes from executive producer and director Don Cheadle, known for his acting work including playing War Machine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
It is based on the magazine article by Joshuah Bearman and also stars Alessandro Nivola (Kraven the Hunter), Tiffany Boone (Hunters), PJ Byrne (The Boys), Marc Menchaca (White House Plumbers) and Moses Ingram (Obi-Wan Kenobi).
Also featuring in the cast are Rebecca Dalton (Good Witch), Olli Haaskivi (Oppenheimer), Jordane Christie (The Haunting of Hill House), and Glynn Turman (Percy Jackson and the Olympians).
More like this
Read more:
- Tobias Menzies had more creative licence with Manhunt role than The Crown
- Heartstopper fans certain Jonathan Bailey has joined season 3 cast
The official synopsis for the series says: "The Big Cigar is the incredible true story of Hollywood revolution meeting social revolution: it’s a wild caper of Black Panther founder Huey Newton escaping from the FBI to Cuba with the assistance of famed producer Bert Schneider in an impossibly elaborate plan - involving a fake movie production - that goes wrong every way it possibly can.
"And somehow, it’s all true. Mostly."
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
The drama is the latest series arriving on Apple TV+ to be based on a true story, after the recent success of Masters of the Air and with Manhunt about to be released.
The Big Cigar will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday 17th May with the first two episodes, then episodes will be released weekly. Sign up to Apple TV+ now.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.