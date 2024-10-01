But with Carmody out of action while he takes his exams and James tied up with his parents ahead of baby Jimmy's Christening, it falls to Siegfried – who already has plenty on his plate – to deal with the good ol' Biggins.

"He's run me ragged with his constant vacillation, but not this time!" he declares, seemingly vowing to take decisive action to avoid a fourth callout.

Will he finally placate Biggins? Or is this sorry saga doomed to continued?

Watch all of the action above.

Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon in All Creatures Great and Small. Helen Williams / Playground Entertainment

It's been an eventful season of All Creatures so far, with James discharged from the army due to health problems of his own, not to mention him forgetting all about his son while at work, and Helen clashing with her sister Jenny, who raised the possibility of leaving Darrowby.

And there's lots more in store, including Tristan's long-awaited comeback, which won't be plain sailing, as well as an emotional storyline for Mrs Hall.

"I feel like I say it every season but Mrs Hall just smashes it out the park this season with the story," Rachel Shenton told RadioTimes.com.

"I say it every season because she always just seems to, but I was a big fan of Mrs Hall and Gerald, and it was very hard for me to let go of that [romance]. And then this year, Mrs Hall faces something huge that really sort of tests her mental [health]."

All Creatures Great and Small airs on Thursdays at 9pm on Channel 5 and My5.

