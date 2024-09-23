The actor spoke to Radio Times magazine about what he likes watching in his downtime, his unapologetic love of Star Wars and why he deems Bridgerton to be one of the worst shows ever.

He also teases what's to come in this season of All Creatures, including an episode that has stark similarities to hit Netflix series, Breaking Bad.

What is the view from your sofa?

More like this

A fireplace underneath the telly, and on either side there are bookshelves. On the left, I’ve got graphic novels divided from actual novels by a Marvel figure of Dr Doom on a throne. On the right I’ve got a record player and a DVD of a Dexys Midnight Runners gig at the Duke of York’s Theatre. My favourite band. In front of that I’ve got Tristan from All Creatures Great and Small’s vet bag.

Who controls the remote in your household?

Very much me, but that’s because I’ve got three separate remotes – one for the telly, one for the Firestick, and one for the sound bar. My girlfriend is, like, “Can you just do it?” And by then, I’m choosing what we’re watching.

What have you enjoyed recently?

The Acolyte. It didn’t do very well in reviews, but I love anything Star Wars. You put on eight hours of paint drying in the Star Wars universe and I’d watch.

Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon in All Creatures Great and Small. Helen Williams / Playground Entertainment

If even paint drying is watchable, what are your TV turn-offs?

There are things that I really don’t like. Bridgerton is one of the worst shows ever, but I would absolutely take a role on it, because then I could just choose whatever job I wanted.

Have you ever auditioned for Star Wars?

No, that’s my dream. If I got to wield a lightsaber on TV or film, I could die the next day a happy man.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Were your parents supportive when you told them you wanted to act?

My dad is an engineer in the oil business and my mum is a nurse. I said, “Folks, this is what I want to do.” They were completely baffled but supported me. My dad wanted me to have a Plan B, but I thought if I didn’t then acting had to work out.

You left drama school, going straight into The Durrells and were then cast in All Creatures — have you always been an animal lover?

It’s weird. At drama school I got dark roles like Hotspur in Henry IV and Stanhope in Journey’s End… then I got Leslie in The Durrells! I thought hopefully I’ll do it well, and then get back to the bad guys. But I’ve carried on with the lovely, wholesome family drama stuff. But I have done some horror films on the side. I love horror.

This season Tristan is back from the war. How was his homecoming?

Siegfried [Samuel West] and Tristan had that beautiful farewell at the end of series three and you’d think that would have given their relationship a new dimension, but it doesn’t take long for them to descend into bickering like an old married couple again. Which is what you want to see. I absolutely loved Jamie Rose’s performance as Carmody in series four, so it’s been great to act with him. We have a really wonderful episode that’s almost like Breaking Bad.

Breaking Bad is quite a departure from the Yorkshire Dales!

I mean, it’s still James Herriot... Honestly, when we’re filming in Grassington, which doubles for Darrowby, there’s so much affection for the show – we always have an audience when we’re filming. It’s like a cross between telly and theatre. There are 200 people watching and when we cut, we get a round of applause.

Are you working on something darker right now?

No, I’m working as a part-time gardener. It’s a fun thing to do between acting jobs to give my days structure. A friend of a friend was doing my garden while I was preparing to do a horror film – I had to look emaciated so I decided to help out to lose weight. I had a knack for it, and he offered me shifts. It gets me out of the house, I learn about plants, and do cool stuff. So, my dad got his way in the end. I now have a Plan B.

The latest issue of Radio Times is out now – subscribe here.

All Creatures Great and Small seasons 1-4 are available to watch on My5. Season 5 continues on Thursday 26th September at 9pm on Channel 5 and My5. You can order James Herriot's All Creatures Great and Small from Amazon.

Advertisement

If you're looking for something else to watch, visit our TV Guide or take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.