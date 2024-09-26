In the trailer (above), we see how the series will unfold from following the hard-working family as herring merchants on the fishing docks to owning a vast country estate in 1890s Yorkshire. Talk about a come up story, right?

Well, in the trailer, we get a sense of how things come about for the family as we see them use the only thing they know – herrings – to make money.

They go from struggling to pay their rent and living in a cramped house altogether to owning a herring shop of their own and making some serious money.

The Hardacres. Channel 5

But soon, with their newfound riches, they're catapulted into a high society that they have no experience of.

From not knowing exactly what to do with their days, getting used to the fashions and hair of the time and having to schmooze the snobby locals, The Hardacres certainly looks like it's full of lots of drama.

The new drama comes from Playground, the award-winning production company behind All Creatures Great and Small and, like the other hit Channel 5 series, is also based on a series of novels.

The Hardacres is based on CL Skelton’s best-selling series of novels The Hardacre Family Saga Books 1 & 2 and is described as a "bold, gutsy ensemble family drama full of heart".

Filmed on location in Dublin and Wicklow, Ireland, the series will question whether money really can buy true happiness as we follow the family in their new ventures.

The cast of The Hardacres includes Claire Cooper (The Continental), Liam McMahon (Hunger), Julie Graham (Time), Adam Little (Ackley Bridge), Zak Ford-Williams (Better) and newcomer Shannon Lavelle.

Other cast members include Holly Sturton (The School for Good and Evil) as Adella, Cathy Belton (Miss Scarlet & The Duke) as Emma and Owen Roe (Michael Collins) as George, who make up the well-to-do Fitzherbert Family and are the new neighbours of The Hardacres.

Ingrid Craigie (You Are Not My Mother) is housekeeper Mrs Dryden, while Siobhan O’Kelly (The Tourist) is Lena, Sarah Agha (Homeland) is Betsy and Taheen Modak (The Bay) is Saunders.

On the announcement of the new series, producer Simon Cox preciously said of the series: "We fell in love with the world of The Hardacres from the first read of the scripts, and we’re delighted with the ensemble cast that Playground has assembled.

"We’re in no doubt international audiences will enjoy embarking on the journey with this talented family of actors."

The Hardacres begins on Channel 5 on Monday 7th October at 9pm.

