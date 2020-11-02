Hello, You: production resumes on season 3 of Netflix stalker series

Netflix has announced that production is back underway on its hit psychological thriller series, You, featuring the creepy but charismatic stalker Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley.

Production shut down on season three of You when the COVID-19 pandemic struck the film and TV industry in March, but it’s believed that Netflix aims to have the 10-part series ready to stream in 2021 as planned.

The Netflix announcement was accompanied by the Zeitgeisty line: “We recommend you stay at least 6 feet away from Joe Goldberg at all times.”

We recommend you stay at least 6 feet from Joe Goldberg at all times. YOU Season 3 is back in production. pic.twitter.com/ijti25tPFk — Netflix (@netflix) November 2, 2020

You centres around the innocent-looking but extremely dangerous Goldberg, who continually develops obsessions with young women, with ruinous consequences.

In season one, Goldberg targeted aspiring writer Beck (Elizabeth Lail). In season two, he turned his twisted attention to a chef, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), an obsession that is destined to come back to haunt him because it turned out that Quinn also hid a murderous secret.

It was revealed in the season two finale that she was behind the murders of both Delilah (Carmela Zumbado) and Candace (Ambyr Childers).

Fans of You should not expect Goldberg and Quinn to form an unholy alliance despite the way season two ended, with a shock pregnancy and the suggestion the couple may try to create a domestic paradise. It’s likely to go the opposite way, in fact.

Former Gossip Girl star Badgley told TV Line earlier this year: “They’re not soulmates. He’s afraid of her at the end. Basically, it’s set up for season three in a way where they would be each other’s arch nemesis.”

You will introduce new characters in season three: Travis Van Winkle will play a “Master of Self-Optimisation,” while NCIS: New Orleans actor Shalita Grant will portray Sherry, a locally famous “Momfluencer” obsessed with social media.

Underworld star Scott Speedman is also joining, as Matthew, a CEO that will play into Joe’s story but, based on Joe’s recent relationships, won’t be around for long.

