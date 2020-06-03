The Capture is returning to BBC One for second series
Holliday Grainger will be returned as DI Rachel Carey for a second series of the surveillance thriller. **CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR THE CAPTURE SEASON ONE**
Surveillance drama The Capture will return to BBC One for a second series after the show became BBC iPlayer’s biggest new title of 2019.
Holliday Grainger (Patrick Melrose, Cinderella) will reprise her role as DI Rachel Carey for series two, which will be written by the show’s creator and director Ben Chanan.
The show’s renewal follows the success of the first series, which received over 22 million requests on BBC iPlayer, according to the BBC.
The Capture season two will pick up after series one’s (spoiler alert) shock ending, which saw Carey join the dodgy correction team whose conspiracy she had sought to expose.
“I’m excited to be joining Ben Chanan and the team for series two of The Capture,” Holliday Grainger said.
“Ben’s meticulously researched world challenges the boundary between possible and probable dark truths and constantly keeps you guessing. I can’t wait to explore what he has in store for Rachel Carey next.”
While creator Chanan teased that the upcoming series will see Carey “fall deeper into the dizzying world of fakery and disinformation”, having only “just scratched the surface of this conspiracy”.
